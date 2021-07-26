MOH Investigates Covid-19 Cases At Geylang Bahru & Teck Whye Markets

Yesterday (25 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 117 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

It also announced 2 new clusters and 46 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

MOH is also investigating Covid-19 cases at markets and food centres and is working to give out free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits to those who visited 2 markets recently.

ART kits for visitors of Geylang Bahru & Teck Whye markets

As part of investigations into Covid-19 infections at markets possibly seeded by fishmongers, MOH is working with the People’s Association (PA) to distribute ART self-test kits to visitors at 2 markets.

They are:

• Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre (69 Geylang Bahru)

• 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market (146 Teck Whye Lane)

Visitors to these markets in the past 14 days can collect the self-testing kits at Residents’ Committee Centres.

The collection will be from 26-27 Jul.

If you’re eligible, you can check the nearest location to collect your self-testing kits here.

2 new clusters form involving individuals

MOH said in yesterday’s update that there are 2 new clusters involving individuals.

Both the Case 65893 and Case 65846 clusters have 3 cases in total currently.

However, MOH did not provide further information on these cases or clusters.

There are currently 25 active clusters ranging between 3 and 792 infections — the Jurong Fishery Port remains the largest cluster.

3 clusters close

In more positive news, MOH also announced that 3 clusters have closed after they found no new cases in 28 days.

These are:

115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre

119 Bukit Merah View

Case 64394 cluster

Previously, the 115 Bukit Merah View Market cluster had 94 cases.

Meanwhile, the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster had 8 cases, and the Case 64394 cluster had 4 cases.

It’s good to know that these relatively major clusters have closed.

More cases expected as testing increases

While we’re in the middle of P2HA, the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days as MOH steps up testing.

As the Jurong Fishery Port cluster has affected many wet markets and food centres, there is a risk of vulnerable seniors being infected.

We do encourage getting tested and monitoring your health if you’ve visited the affected markets.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.