Ghee Hiang pastries coming to Penang Culture restaurants in S’pore from 24 March

Ghee Hiang pastries will be available at Penang Culture restaurants from 24 March

Starting 24 March, Penang’s popular mungbean biscuits or tau sar piah from Ghee Hiang Bakery will be available at Singapore-based halal restaurant chain Penang Culture.

Four of the bakery’s most popular pastries will be available at five Penang Culture locations across the island.

This comes as part of a partnership between the bakery and the restaurant chain, which has been in effect for over ten years.

Ghee Hiang’s most popular pastries will be available across 5 Penang Culture branches in Singapore

According to The Straits Times (ST), Penang Culture will carry these products from Ghee Hiang:

Small Tau Sar Pneah — S$13 for 16 pieces.

Phong Pneah, a pastry with melted sugar — S$11.50 for five pieces.

Hneoh Pneah, a wheat pastry filled with brown sugar — S$13 for 16 pieces.

Beh Teh Saw, horseshoe biscuits with malt filling — S$12 for five pieces.

Ghee Hiang instant coffee — S$10.80 for eight 30g packets.

The pastries will be flown into Singapore every two weeks, ST reports.

They will be available at Penang Culture branches at Jem, VivoCity, Nex, Changi Airport Terminal 1, and Compass One, starting from 24 March.

Penang Culture’s executive director Shawn Lim told ST that this comes as part of a partnership between Penang Culture and Ghee Hiang, which dates back to 2011, when the restaurant chain started using the latter’s sesame oil in its dishes.

Ghee Hiang subsequently obtained Halal certification for its pastries and started looking into expanding the sale of its pastries to Singapore with Penang Culture in late 2023, he added.

Brand has roots in Penang, Malaysia

Ghee Hiang had its roots in Penang since 1856, when it first began selling its pastries and sesame oil.

The bakery’s official website states that it makes its pastries by hand everyday.

Currently, a box of Ghee Hiang’s small Tau Sar Pneah costs RM12.90 (S$3.67) in Malaysia, while a box of Phong Pneah will set buyers back RM11.90 (S$3.38).

Prior to the pastries’ arrival in Singapore, Ghee Hiang has already been retailing its sesame oil in the Lion City.

As of this writing, its sesame oil is available at select U Stars supermarkets, Prime Supermarkets, as well as a range of wet markets and retailers across the island.

Featured image adapted from Ghee Hiang and Google Maps.