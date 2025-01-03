Get S$6 return voucher & 600 yuu Points with S$60 CDC spend at Giant & Cold Storage till 9 Jan

Giant & Cold Storage accept CDC vouchers, earn return vouchers with minimum spend

After receiving a total of S$800 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in 2024, Singaporean households can now benefit from another S$300 payout disbursed on Friday (3 Jan) to help with daily expenses.

To maximise the value of these vouchers, leading supermarkets Giant and Cold Storage are offering an exclusive promotion.

For one week only, customers who spend their CDC vouchers at these stores can earn return vouchers, making it easier to stretch their grocery budgets even further.

Earn S$6 return voucher with minimum S$60 CDC spend

Out of the S$300 CDC vouchers received, S$150 can be spent at participating supermarkets, including Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, and Jasons Deli.

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up on festive essentials — whether it’s fresh ingredients for reunion dinners or snacks for home visitations — while getting more bang for your buck.

Spend at least S$60 in CDC vouchers in a single receipt at any Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, or Jasons Deli outlet to receive a S$6 return voucher.

This exclusive offer is available until 9 Jan or while stocks last.

Return vouchers can be redeemed starting the day after issuance at both manned cashier stations and self-checkout counters.

They remain valid for redemption until 17 Jan, with no minimum spend required.

However, do note that return vouchers cannot be combined with other vouchers, promotions, or discounts, and are not valid for purchases of the following items:

Tobacco and cigarettes

Newspaper and magazines

Infant milk powder

Phone cards

Consumer electronics

DFI Retail Group gift vouchers

Lottery purchases

Items sold by concessionaires

Get S$3 worth of yuu Points with your CDC voucher spend

Yuu Members have something extra to look forward to: 600 bonus yuu Points, equivalent to S$3.

To enjoy this promotion, simply open the yuu app, locate the Giant or Cold Storage CDC Voucher Promotion on the homepage, tap “Activate Booster”, and scan your yuu ID during checkout.

Each member can activate the booster only once during the promotion period.

For more details, visit the Giant and Cold Storage websites. Stay updated by following Giant on Instagram or Facebook, and Cold Storage on Instagram or Facebook.

Looking for the nearest store? Check out the full list of Giant outlets and Cold Storage outlets.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with DFI Retail Group.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and courtesy of DFI Retail Group.