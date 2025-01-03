S’porean households to receive S$300 CDC vouchers, can claim from 3 Jan

CDC vouchers disbursed on 3 Jan, claim via Singpass

Starting 3 Jan, all Singaporean households can claim the latest tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers worth S$300.

This disbursement marks the second instalment of the S$600 vouchers announced in Budget 2024 as part of the Government’s S$1.9 billion Assurance Package (AP).

The initiative aims to alleviate cost-of-living pressures on Singaporeans.

Households previously received S$300 in June 2024. With this latest disbursement, each Singaporean household will have received a total of S$1,100 worth of CDC vouchers across 2024 and 2025.

How to claim CDC vouchers

To claim the vouchers, only one household member with a Singpass account needs to log in to the CDC Vouchers redemption website.

After logging in, they can select the “CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025 (January)” and complete the process. A voucher link will then be sent via SMS from “gov.sg,” which can be shared with household members.

Spend vouchers at heartland merchants & supermarkets

The S$300 vouchers are divided into two categories:

S$150 for use at participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

for use at participating heartland merchants and hawkers. S$150 for use at participating supermarkets.

To redeem, recipients can click the link in the SMS, select the voucher type and amount, and show the QR code to the merchant for scanning.

The vouchers are valid till 31 Dec 2025.

Those who do not have a smartphone or Singpass can visit their nearest Community Centre/Club (CC) for assistance.

Alternatively, they can contact the PA Contact Centre at 6225 5322 during operating hours.

