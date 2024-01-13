Giant Has Up To 56% Off Carlsberg Beer & Abalone, Start Shopping For CNY Gatherings

Enjoy Discounts On Beer, Abalone & More CNY Goodies With Giant HUAT Deals

It feels like just yesterday when Christmas carols and colourful lights surrounded us. And now, it’s time to start prepping for Chinese New Year (CNY).

Whether you’re getting ready to host visitors or buying festive goodies for friends and colleagues, a supermarket trip is essential.

On 13 and 14 Jan, Giant is having its HUAT Deals with big discounts on a variety of food and beverage items so you can stock up without feeling the pinch.

There’s also an ongoing Abalone Special where you can get the beloved seafood delicacy at low prices. Who said indulging in something that signifies prosperity has to cost a bomb?

Save on CNY drinks with Giant HUAT Deals

Last month, Giant announced that it would absorb the 1% Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase for 700 products until June 2024.

This weekend, the supermarket chain will help customers save even more by offering discounts of up to 56% on snacks and drinks that you can serve up when folks pop by to bai nian or visit this CNY.

For some, no CNY gathering is complete without a few rounds of cards or mahjong while sipping on beer.

If that sounds like you or your relatives, don’t forget to load up your trolley with cartons of Carlsberg beer, which will be on sale at S$42.90 as part of Giant’s HUAT Deals.

UOB card members get an even sweeter deal as they can enjoy a special price of S$39.90.

For those who are still too young or don’t drink alcohol, they can reach for a can of 100 Plus instead.

The classic electrolyte drink is perfect for quenching one’s thirst after a long day travelling around Singapore to visit relatives.

Snacks to keep guests & their tummies happy

Speaking of visiting relatives, there’s no sight more welcoming than that of a coffee table covered in CNY sweets and goodies.

While the usual pineapple tarts and love letters are to be expected, sweet tooths would be delighted to spot a box of Lindt chocolates waiting to be devoured.

Many see CNY as a time to indulge with abandon, but if you’re catering to people who are more conscious about their health and their weight, try serving up a bowl of strawberries instead.

In addition to being sweet and easy to eat, strawberries are rich in nutrients and antioxidants. They’re also low in calories so you won’t feel guilty munching on them after a particularly extravagant reunion dinner.

By the way, since CNY is still about a month away, remember to keep them in the freezer to maintain their freshness.

Parents would be all too aware that young children can be very fussy with their food, but even the pickiest eaters can’t resist a yummy chicken nugget.

Farmpride’s Chicken Nuggets are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and incredibly easy to prepare, with only minutes needed in the toaster or air fryer.

Add some dipping sauce on the side, and even the grown-ups won’t be able to help themselves, especially since they make a convenient snack for late-night CNY gatherings and games.

Treat yourself & guests to abalone

Abalone is a popular CNY treat as its name in Mandarin, bao yu, sounds like “guaranteed wealth”, making it the perfect auspicious symbol.

While it can be pricy, it’s possible to find tasty alternatives that you don’t need to shell out so much for, especially during a sale.

For instance, Captain Jiang’s Frozen Abalone Meat will cost just S$13 for two packs during the Giant HUAT Deals period.

One pack contains six or more plump pieces of abalone that would go great in pen cai, a rich dish filled with meat, seafood, and vegetables that’s a CNY staple (and also very Instagrammable).

You’ll find more options at discounted prices as part of the ongoing Abalone Special, which ends on Sunday (14 Jan) as well.

New Moon is one of the most recognisable brands of canned abalone out there, and yes, they are part of the sale too.

Its New Zealand Abalone, which consists of hand-harvested premium wild shellfish, is on offer at S$108 for three cans.

On the other hand, the Australian version comes with a bird’s nest gift set.

If you’re wondering about the difference, Giant notes that abalone from Australia is usually sweet and chewy, while its New Zealand counterpart is more flavourful.

Another canned abalone brand that’s known for its value for money is Flying Wheel. Its Abalone in Brine uses a premium Japanese species and is on sale for only S$9.95.

Aside from adding them to dishes, abalones also make great gifts to wish others a very happy and prosperous CNY.

Save while shopping at Giant this CNY

Right now, it might feel like you still have lots of time before you need to start shopping for your CNY activities. However, 10 Feb will be here before you know it, so it’s best to settle whatever you can ASAP.

This is especially true as the above Giant HUAT Deals will only take place on 13 and 14 Jan, and their Abalone Special ends on 14 Jan as well.

Full tummies & full hearts this festive season

Hosting any kind of gathering can be a daunting affair, but things can be even more intense during festive events, especially if you’re expecting a lot of visitors.

This is why it’s important to start settling whatever you can as early as possible to avoid the mad rush closer to the day of your gathering.

Besides giving you more time to plan your shopping trips more effectively, you’ll also be able to look out for the best deals, taking a load off your mind and your wallet.

