14-year-old girl dies in M’sia car accident, she wanted to study & obtain degree in S’pore

14-year-old Malaysian girl dies in car accident, wanted to study in Singapore

On 31 Aug at 1.20pm, a family of four was involved in a tragic car accident in Johor, Malaysia.

While driving in the rain, their car skidded on the wet road and collided with a tree.

The impact caused catastrophic damage to the vehicle, leaving it crumpled and mangled, with the front bumper completely torn off and the tyres severely warped.

14-year-old Chu Sin Hui died at the scene from severe head and body injuries.

Her father and eight-year-old brother sustained minor injuries, while her mother remains in critical condition.

Father blames himself for daughter’s death

The victim’s father, 39-year-old Chu Shze Cheng, explained that the family had gone out for lunch.

However, on their way there, he realised he had left his mobile phone at home and decided to turn back.

It was during this return trip that the accident occurred.

Mr Chu blames himself for his daughter’s death, believing that the tragedy might have been avoided if he had remembered to bring his phone.

The accident occurred on Jalan Persiaran Seri Impian, an area notorious for frequent accidents.

Over the past year, this road has seen numerous collisions of varying severity.

Although Mr Chu had slowed down before the crash, the vehicle lost control on the slippery road and collided with a tree.

Victim aimed to get Master’s degree in Singapore

At a wake held on 1 Sept, Mr Chu fondly remembered his daughter as a well-behaved and conscientious young student.

Sin Hui was a Form 2 student at a secondary school in Kluang and an active member of the basketball team.

Her relatives and friends described her as someone who had a warm relationship with her cousins and took great care of them.

Mr Chu revealed that Sin Hui had aspirations of furthering her education in Singapore and had set her sights on obtaining a Master’s degree.

Her younger brother has been deeply affected by her death and is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Mr Chu also provided an update on Sin Hui’s mother, who remains in critical condition in the ICU.

He described her condition as life-threatening, with family members taking turns to support her in the hospital.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.

