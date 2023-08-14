Girl In China Cooks 5 Dishes For Lunch, Gets Scolded By Mum For Wasting Food

Mother In China Reprimands Girl For Cooking 5 Dishes For Lunch

As kids growing up, all we would have wanted to do was please our parents, especially after witnessing the work they put in.

However, not all of our efforts to impress them may go down well, due to certain factors involved. This was true in China recently, when a girl cooked five dishes for lunch for her mother.

Unimpressed, the older woman said that there was far too much food for both of them to finish, leading to online backlash.

Girl in China cooks five dishes for mother

According to Star Video on Weibo, the incident occurred in Jiangxi, China on Friday (11 Aug).

A 14-year-old girl had cooked five dishes, including a soup dish, as lunch for her and her mother.

After she was done preparing the food by 11am, she called her mother over to eat, only to be on the receiving end of a sharp rebuke.

While at the five dishes on the table, the woman said, “Am I going to praise you? You [cooked] so many dishes at noon, how can the two of us finish them all?”

Explains actions after backlash

Netizens soon responded to the video, accusing the woman of being an unworthy mother to her daughter.

The day after the incident, the mum went on a live broadcast with the girl and asked her if she had any comments regarding their altercation.

When she said she had no opinion, the woman told her that many had slammed her for her behaviour, calling her an unworthy mother.

She then asked her daughter if she was worthy, to which the girl replied, “It is not up to me.”

The woman went on to adamantly state that she had brought up her two daughters since they were children. However, she was now subjected to criticism that she was unsuitable to be a mother.

Netizens continue to criticise woman for actions

The backlash to her behaviour seems to still be rampant, with netizens continuing to call her out on her actions.

One user commended the girl for going the extra mile to cook the dishes and said her mother does not deserve her.

Yet others pointed out that she could have easily stored the leftover dishes in the refrigerator for later, instead of discarding them.

However, there were those who had a different view of the matter, arguing that the woman probably did not have it easy while raising two children.

As such, her reaction was understandable.

All in all, one thing was clear — the girl definitely deserved praise for being able to cook a five-course meal.

While the girl did not impress her mum in this instance, others who went the extra mile have gotten recognition. Just last year, a content creator in Singapore made headlines for buying her mother a Louis Vuitton bag.

Do you agree with netizens on her mother’s actions? Share with us in the comments below.

