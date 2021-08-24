Girl Stands & Cries In Rain Until SMRT Staff Bring Her To Shelter

We’ve all seen those scenes in romantic comedies — a heartbroken lady crying as rain falls around her.

On Sunday (22 Aug), Instagram page yplovestories shared a video truly reminiscent of such a scene.

A girl who had allegedly just gotten her heart broken was seen standing in the rain outside what seems to be Kallang MRT station.

Soon after, a few SMRT staff comforted the girl and brought her into the station.

SMRT staff comfort crying girl after she cries in the rain

In the video uploaded on Sunday (22 Aug), a girl in a black top can be seen drenched outside what appears to be Kallang MRT station, visibly distraught as rain pours down outside.

It almost seemed like a scene straight out of a movie.

At that time, at least 4 SMRT staff members could be seen surrounding her.

One of the female staff members put her arms comfortingly around her while she spoke to the girl.

A man donning a blue t-shirt was also standing close by as the incident unfolded.

After a short while, it seems as if the staff manages to convince the girl to seek shelter.

With her arms held protectively around the girl, the pair then headed into the MRT station with the 3 other SMRT following close behind.

As the video pans, passersby could be seen looking on as the incident played out.

Girl allegedly got dumped

According to the Instagram post, the teenager was apparently dumped by her partner and was seen earlier standing and crying in the rain.

Dishing out some sound advice, the post then said “If he makes you cry, he ain’t the one you should cry for”.

We can’t confirm that really happened, though the girl did appear distraught.

The caption also thanked everyone who helped the girl.

Kudos to the SMRT staff

Kudos to the SMRT staff for taking their time to help the teen and ensure she’s alright.

Witnessing such a heartbreaking scene, many of us might be unsure of what to do but the staff have certainly shown us how sometimes, all it takes is some words of kindness and a simple gesture.

And with just that, the scene turned into a heartwarming one.

Reaching out may not always be easy or something that the person asks for, but ensuring their safety is always important.

