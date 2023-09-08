8-Year-Old M’sia Girl Buys Bag With S$450 Cash, Allegedly Earns Money As House In School Bets

8-Year-Old M’sia Girl Allegedly Earns Money As House In School Bets

Children usually do not have access to much cash at all, usually just a small sum of pocket money from their parents.

An 8-year-old girl in Malaysia thus shocked her mother when she produced RM1550 (S$452) in banknotes.

The girl had wanted to purchase an expensive schoolbag, and the sum of money confused her mother.

Eventually, the girl allegedly confessed to acting as the house in bets between her high-income classmates at school.

Daughter produced over S$450 in banknotes

An anonymous mother posted about her child on the Facebook page UTAR Confessions on 31 Aug.

She shared that her daughter, who was in Primary 2, receives RM50 (S$14.50) for her weekly allowance.

This amount was just enough for buying food and not much else.

On 30 Aug, the woman took her daughter to a higher-end mall in Penang. While browsing in a bookstore, her daughter suddenly clamoured to buy a schoolbag home.

She insisted on buying the bag as all her classmates had it.

Taking a look at the price tag, the mother was shocked to find that the bag was priced at RM899 (S$262).

The woman then coaxed her child to browse other stores for schoolbags first due to the exorbitant price.

But her daughter had a trick up her sleeve, or rather in her school bag.

Telling her mother that she could pay for the bag herself, she pulled out a large wad of banknotes.

After counting them, the notes amounted to around S$452.

Girl earned money by playing the house in school bets

The woman was clueless as to how her daughter turned S$14.50 of pocket money, which she spent every week, into S$452.

After all, her daughter loved spending money and did not have an income as she was only eight years old.

The woman later asked her husband if he had given their daughter money, to which he confirmed he had nothing to do with it.

Finally, the woman had a chat with her daughter, intending to slowly poke the truth from her. Her daughter, however, enthusiastically told her the whole story.

She studied at an international school, with most classmates coming from high-income families. She claimed they received a daily allowance of S$30.

As such, her daughter had actually taken the role of the ‘house’ in school gambling bets. As the old saying goes, “the house always wins”, allowing her to rack up profits from her rich classmates.

After hearing the alleged story, the mother felt both shocked and angry, saying that she “wasn’t sure if should feel happy or worried”.

When she related the story to her husband, he just burst into laughter.

Netizens impressed by girl’s money sense

The woman thus decided to ask others in the group for their opinions.

Netizens seemed positive and even proud of her daughter’s financial cunning, calling her “talented”.

One said, “wow…your daughter has a future”.

Another recommended that she should continue fostering her daughter well.

Indeed, regardless of the situation, her daughter has proven to have a formidable business sense at such a young age.

Featured image adapted from Bloomberg for illustration purposes only.