13-year-old girl dies after falling from KL school building, father grieves her

Girl falls from eighth floor of KL school building, parents seek answers

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling from her school building in Kuala Lumpur (KL), prompting shock and sorrow among those who knew her.

None more so than her father, who has poured his heart out in a series of grief-stricken posts on Facebook.

Girl fell from KL school building on 1 Oct

The Form 1 student fell from the eighth floor of Kuen Cheng High School at about 6pm on Tuesday (1 Oct), Malaysia’s China Press quoted the local police as saying.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said she passed away at the scene.

Before the incident, she appeared cheerful and talkative in class. Her elder brother, who studies in the same school, reportedly burst into tears upon hearing the news.

KL school confirms death of girl

Kuen Cheng High School confirmed the death of one of its students “with deep sadness” in a statement on its website on the same day.

Pointing to “unverified information” over social media, the school urged parents, students and staff to refrain from spreading it, saying:

Kindly join us in honoring the privacy of the family and the memory of the deceased.

The school is cooperating fully with the official investigation, which is in progress, it added.

Police classify case as ‘sudden death’

Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman described the case as one of “sudden death”.

He was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying that the police have ruled out emotional disputes or family problems.

However, he believed that the girl chose to end her life due to academic pressures.

Girl reportedly posted livestream before death

Furthermore, the girl reportedly posted a livestream on social media shortly before her death.

China Press reported that she was crying bitterly in the video.

Speaking in English, she thanked her friends and said she loved them and just wanted to say goodbye.

It is understood that a teacher who saw her standing on the ledge had used the school’s address system to tell her to get down, but arrived too late to stop her.

Girl’s father grieves in a series of Facebook posts

On 2 Oct, the girl’s father, surnamed Leong, shared details of her funeral service on Facebook, along with a short message to his daughter.

She leaves behind her parents, two sisters and a brother, who will “be strong and live on”, he said.

The next day, however, Mr Leong said he couldn’t sleep for two days as he was “heartbroken”.

Sharing photos of his daughter, he said he seemed strong on the surface but he’s actually “fragile” and wants to cry and he “can’t hold it in any longer”.

He misses her so much, including her smile, he added, lamenting how she did not tell her family about her problems and begged her to “come home”.

He said this had taught him to vocalise his love, but her life was “too high a price” to pay for this lesson.

He also apologised to her, saying:

Daddy was wrong, I’m sorry, I love you, please forgive me.

On Friday (4 Oct), just before the funeral, Mr Leong told his daughter to embark happily on her final journey.

200 people turn up at funeral

The funeral procession, which took place on Friday morning, drew about 200 schoolmates, teachers, friends and family members, reported ILifePost.

That night, Mr Leong posted again, thanking those who attended.

However, he was left with lingering questions over his daughter’s death.

After his family had rested and calmed themselves, he invited netizens to join a livestream to discuss why his daughter decided to end his life.

Help available through various hotlines

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

