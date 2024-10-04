13-year-old girl dies after falling from KL school building, father grieves her

International Latest News

Her father said he has been unable to sleep for the past two days.

By - 5 Oct 2024, 1:43 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Girl falls from eighth floor of KL school building, parents seek answers

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling from her school building in Kuala Lumpur (KL), prompting shock and sorrow among those who knew her.

None more so than her father, who has poured his heart out in a series of grief-stricken posts on Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Girl fell from KL school building on 1 Oct

The Form 1 student fell from the eighth floor of Kuen Cheng High School at about 6pm on Tuesday (1 Oct), Malaysia’s China Press quoted the local police as saying.

Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said she passed away at the scene.

Source: China Press

Before the incident, she appeared cheerful and talkative in class. Her elder brother, who studies in the same school, reportedly burst into tears upon hearing the news.

KL school confirms death of girl

Kuen Cheng High School confirmed the death of one of its students “with deep sadness” in a statement on its website on the same day.

Pointing to “unverified information” over social media, the school urged parents, students and staff to refrain from spreading it, saying:

Kindly join us in honoring the privacy of the family and the memory of the deceased.

Source: Google Maps

The school is cooperating fully with the official investigation, which is in progress, it added.

Police classify case as ‘sudden death’

Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman described the case as one of “sudden death”.

He was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying that the police have ruled out emotional disputes or family problems.

However, he believed that the girl chose to end her life due to academic pressures.

Girl reportedly posted livestream before death

Furthermore, the girl reportedly posted a livestream on social media shortly before her death.

China Press reported that she was crying bitterly in the video.

Source: China Press

Speaking in English, she thanked her friends and said she loved them and just wanted to say goodbye.

It is understood that a teacher who saw her standing on the ledge had used the school’s address system to tell her to get down, but arrived too late to stop her.

Girl’s father grieves in a series of Facebook posts

On 2 Oct, the girl’s father, surnamed Leong, shared details of her funeral service on Facebook, along with a short message to his daughter.

She leaves behind her parents, two sisters and a brother, who will “be strong and live on”, he said.

Source: Facebook

The next day, however, Mr Leong said he couldn’t sleep for two days as he was “heartbroken”.

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos of his daughter, he said he seemed strong on the surface but he’s actually “fragile” and wants to cry and he “can’t hold it in any longer”.

He misses her so much, including her smile, he added, lamenting how she did not tell her family about her problems and begged her to “come home”.

Source: Facebook

He said this had taught him to vocalise his love, but her life was “too high a price” to pay for this lesson.

He also apologised to her, saying:

Daddy was wrong, I’m sorry, I love you, please forgive me.

On Friday (4 Oct), just before the funeral, Mr Leong told his daughter to embark happily on her final journey.

Source: Facebook

200 people turn up at funeral

The funeral procession, which took place on Friday morning, drew about 200 schoolmates, teachers, friends and family members, reported ILifePost.

Source: ILifePost 爱生活 on Facebook

That night, Mr Leong posted again, thanking those who attended.

Source: Facebook

However, he was left with lingering questions over his daughter’s death.

After his family had rested and calmed themselves, he invited netizens to join a livestream to discuss why his daughter decided to end his life.

Help available through various hotlines

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
  • SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
  • National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: Opinion: More Of Us Think About Suicide Than We Admit, Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Keep Quiet

Opinion: More Of Us Think About Suicide Than We Admit, Here’s Why We Shouldn’t Keep Quiet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author