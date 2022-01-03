11-Year-Old Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad Missing Since 30 Dec

One of the parents’ greatest nightmares is to have their young children go missing, with little to no leads to find them.

Unfortunately, the family of an 11-year-old girl found themselves in this predicament recently.

On Sunday (2 Jan), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) put out an appeal for information on Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad.

She has been missing since 30 Dec and was last seen near Punggol Settlement.

Girl missing for 4 days

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 11-year-old Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad has been missing for 4 days since 30 Dec.

The young girl was last seen near Punggol Settlement, a food and beverage destination in the northeast region of Singapore.

Police appealing for information

The police are now appealing for information to help locate the 11-year-old.

Those who have any relevant information on their whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800-225-0000.

Information can also be submitted online via iWitness here.

Rest assured, all information given to the police will be kept strictly confidential.

Reach out to the police if you have information

We can only imagine the worry the little girl’s parents are feeling right now.

So if you have any information on the girl’s whereabouts, do reach out to the police immediately.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, she will soon be reunited safely with her family.

