13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2 Aug, Last Seen Near Greendale Secondary In Punggol

Teenage Girl Missing & Last Seen In Punggol, Police Appeal For Information

When a young person goes missing, it usually concerns Singaporeans more as it involves a young person who may be vulnerable.

Not to mention the strain on their parents, who might fear their child has fallen into a dangerous situation.

So we can imagine the distress felt by the relatives of a 13-year-old girl who’s been missing for five days.

She vanished last Wednesday (2 Aug), and was last seen near Greendale Secondary School in Punggol.

Police send alert over missing girl Punggol

In a news release issued on Monday (7 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) identified the missing girl as Chua Li Fang Shlly.

She was last seen on 2 Aug at an unspecified time.

That means she’s been missing for more than five days – though it’s uncertain why the alert was sent out only after so long.

Missing girl last seen near school in Punggol

Shlly’s last-known location was the vicinity of 51 Edgedale Plains, SPF said.

The address corresponds to that of Greendale Secondary School, according to the school’s website.

It wasn’t specified whether she is a student of the school or not.

Police appealing to public for info

The police are appealing to members of the public to help find Shlly.

Those who may have spotted her or have information of her whereabouts are encouraged to call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Alternatively, they can submit information online via iWitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope for a happy ending

The disappearance of any person would be of great concern to their loved ones.

While some missing persons have turned up safe and sound, the whereabouts of others have remained a mystery for years.

In 2002, a 14-year-old girl went missing in Choa Chu Kang and has not been found to this day.

Let’s hope Shlly will be found soon so she can reunite with her family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and NUS CSC Project C.A.N. on Facebook.