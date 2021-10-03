Teenage Girl Missing For 5 Days, Was Last Seen Outside Yishun Close Condo

It’s worrying when we don’t hear from loved ones for a while and especially so when it’s a young member of the family.

Recently, a 15-year-old girl, Lynette Lim Shu Hui, was reported missing. She was last seen in Yishun on 28 Sep.

The police are now appealing for more information on the young girl to help locate her.

Missing 15-year-old last seen at Yishun Close

15-year-old Lynette has been missing for 5 days, according to SPF.

The young girl was reportedly last seen on Tuesday (28 Sep) at about 6.30am.

According to 8World News, the last sighting of her was at 3 Yishun Close, outside a condominium.

Police appealing for information

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is now appealing to the public for help to find Lynette.

Those who may have spotted her or have any relevant information of her whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Alternatively, the public can also submit information online via iWitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Keep a lookout for the teenager

Recently, the police have made several appeals for information on missing teenagers.

Although Singapore is a relatively safe country, such disappearances are extremely concerning, especially for the families involved.

So if you live in the vicinity, do keep a lookout for the young girl and reach out to the police if you have any information.

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, the teenager will soon be safely reunited with her loved ones.

