8-year-old S’pore girl molested by grandfather while sleeping, he’s jailed for 2.5 years

Girl molested by grandfather while grandmother & brothers slept in same room

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

An elderly man whose grandchildren were staying over at his place molested his granddaughter repeatedly while they were sleeping in the same bed.

This happened when the girl was just eight years old.

He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for his actions.

Grandchildren would stay at grandparents’ place over the weekend

The 74-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, used to host his three grandchildren regularly, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The girl and her two brothers would stay at his residence on weekends between January and September 2020, a court heard.

They would sleep in the same room as their grandparents, with the man and the girl sleeping in the bed while the two boys slept on the floor with their grandmother.

Girl molested by grandfather at least once a month

One night in January 2020, the girl had her clothes pulled down by her grandfather while she was sleeping in the same bed as him.

This inappropriate contact proceeded to happen almost every weekend when she stayed overnight, she said.

She added that it took place at least once a month, but couldn’t remember how many times it happened.

Sometime in September 2020, the elderly man pulled up her shirt and molested her.

Girl tells father she was molested by grandfather

Eventually, the girl told her father about the incidents.

Her father confronted the elderly man, who is his father. He admitted to molesting her.

The girl’s father then stopped sending his children to his father’s place.

However, they opted not to report his actions to the police as they wanted to forget the matter and move on, according to the prosecution.

Girl confided in teacher about molestation

The incidents were finally brought to light in April 2021, when the girl confided in a teacher.

She had attended a guidance programme on cyberbullying in school, which had been conducted by the teacher.

After telling the teacher that she had been touched inappropriately, a school counsellor spoke to the girl.

A police report was then made after receiving advice from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Grandfather pleads guilty, sentenced to jail

During a court hearing on Friday (8 March), the elderly man was accused of abusing the trust of his family members over a prolonged period of nine months.

Thus, the prosecution requested for him to be jailed for three to four years, citing the victim’s age and the “skin-on-skin contact”.

The man at first contested the accusation that he had molested his granddaughter on her chest, but later accepted it.

After pleading guilty to one charge of molesting a minor, he was sentenced to 2.5 years’ jail.

While he could’ve been caned, he avoided this punishment due to his age.

Also read: Ex-Offender in S’pore Molests Stepdaughter Again After Prison Release, Jailed 3 Years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cassidy Dickens on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.