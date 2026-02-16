Passer-by in S’pore sees child slapped & scolded by mother in public, wonders if they should have intervened

Redditor asks if they should have intervened after seeing young girl slapped by mother in public

A passer-by in Singapore was left disturbed after witnessing what they described as a mother slapping and scolding her young daughter on a busy street, prompting them to ask if they should have intervened.

The incident, shared on r/askSingapore on 9 Feb, has since sparked debate online about how bystanders should respond in such situations.

Young girl allegedly slapped in public

In the post, the original poster (OP) said they were walking about three metres behind a girl believed to be between eight and 10 years old.

The child was holding hands with an elderly woman, thought to be her grandmother.

A boy, believed to be her older brother, was also present.

According to the OP, an “extremely angry” woman, allegedly their mother, suddenly stormed towards the group while shouting loudly.

The woman then allegedly slapped the girl across the face twice and hit her on the back. She was also said to have berated both the child and the grandmother.

The OP added that the mother appeared to drag the girl by part of her body, though they could not clearly remember where, as the incident was so distressing that some details felt “blocked out”.

The woman was reportedly shouting in Mandarin, which the OP said they did not fully understand.

Despite the commotion, people nearby did not step in and instead walked away.

The family eventually left the scene, with the mother still shouting.

OP questions if it’s too late to report

The OP shared that they froze in shock at the time and have continued thinking about the incident days later.

They questioned whether they should have intervened or contacted the authorities.

They also asked if it was too late to make a report to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline.

Some netizens feel it’s better not to intervene

The post prompted mixed reactions from netizens, with some seeing the “logic to not intervening on the spot” as one might make the situation worse.

One commenter recalled a stranger who once stood up for them when they were six years old, saying the memory left a lasting impact.

Another suggested that a non-confrontational approach, such as asking the mother if she needed help, might have been a safer way to intervene.

Others encouraged the OP to file a report regardless, saying it is better to err on the side of caution when a child’s well-being may be at stake.

