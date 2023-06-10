M’sian Teenage Girl Gets Stuck In Kids’ Playground Swing, Firefighters Rescue Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

16-Year-Old M’sian Girl Gets Stuck In Swing, Firefighters Need To Cut Her Out Of It

Many people pine for the good old days of their childhood when things were simpler and they were smaller.

Thus, it might be tempting to relive the sensation of sitting in a playground swing again.

Unfortunately, a 16-year-old Malaysian girl got herself stuck in one of them.

Embarrassingly, she had to be rescued by firefighters.

Fire dept alerted on 10 June to girl stuck on swing

The rescue was detailed in a Facebook post on Saturday (10 June) by the local fire department of Bidor town in Perak state.

Chief of Operations Ahamd Tarmizee Bin Hassan said they were alerted at 8.55am to the incident.

A 16-year-old teenage girl was stuck in a swing at a children’s playground in Taman Sungkai Perdana, they were told.

Swing had to be cut to remove stuck girl

Apparently, the teen was so tightly bound into the playground feature that it had to be destroyed to get her out.

That meant special equipment had to be used to cut the swing, Mr Ahamd said.

Once that was done, the girl could then be removed safely.

Operation took 5 minutes

The entire operation took just 5 minutes, reported Berita Harian Malaysia.

In fact, it was all over by 9.30am — 35 minutes after the fire department received the call.

Thankfully, the girl was assessed to have no injuries.

The same couldn’t be said for the poor swing, though, which probably can’t be used again.

Netizens see the funny side

Netizens saw the funny side of the incident, with many feeling embarrassed for the girl.

Some pointed out that the swing was for small kids and she was too big to be using it.

Others raged that her actions caused the playground feature to be destroyed.

Looks like the only way we can relive our childhoods is in our imagination. Thankfully the girl is alright and has probably learnt her lesson.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bomba Bidor Perak on Facebook and Saje Share on Facebook.