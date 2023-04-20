Man Finds 7-Year-Old Girl Wandering Along Roadside In M’sia, Police Suspect She Was Raped & Abused

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

7-Year-Old Girl Found Wandering Alongside Road In Perak

On Monday (17 Apr), a man found a 7-year-old girl wandering aimlessly alongside a road in the district of Manjung in Perak, and the police believe that she might have been raped.

Police arrested her mother, along with her first stepfather and current stepfather, later that day.

Injuries on her body indicate that she might be a rape victim

According to a police release, a man found the 7-year-old girl at 11.50am on Monday (17 Apr).

She was wandering around on the side of the road in the district of Manjung in Perak. She also appeared scruffy and in an unkempt state.

Upon finding her, the man took her to the police station.

Police officers then brought her to Seri Manjung hospital for check-ups.

Manjung acting police chief Chong Boo Khim noted that upon conducting medical examinations, medical staff found old and new injuries on the girl’s body.

Thus, this led them to believe that the girl was raped and abused.

Police arrested mother and two stepfathers

Police then arrested two men and a woman at around 9.30pm on the same day for their suspected involvement in child abuse.

They arrested her mother, aged 29, and her current stepfather, aged 26.

The police also arrested the girl’s first stepfather, aged 40.

All three suspects had past criminal records.

Investigations are currently underway

The suspects have been remanded until 23 Apr for further investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act.

Mr Chong noted that for neglecting and abandoning a child, the suspects could face a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$15,000), be jailed for up to 20 years, or both.

Furthermore, for physical sexual assault on a child, the suspects could also receive a punishment of up to 20 years of jail with caning.

