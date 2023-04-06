M’sian Student’s Finger Gets Stuck In Desk, Firefighters Drill Hole To Free His Hand

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Student With Finger Stuck In Desk Gets Saved By Firefighter

One way or another, we’ve all got interesting stories from our schooling days.

These classroom tales can range from funny to heartwarming to sometimes even bizarre.

For this latest incident which involved a student getting his finger stuck in a desk, it’s safe to say it falls under the bizarre.

Fortunately, firefighters came to the rescue quickly and freed the boy’s hand by drilling a hole in the desk.

Unclear how student got finger stuck in desk

On Wednesday (5 Apr), Sin Chew Daily reported that firefighters were dispatched to a school in Perak, Malaysia.

According to Mohd Norshah Shahri, head of Batu Gajah Fire & Rescue Department, they received a call for help at 4.08pm yesterday.

Following that, six firefighters made their way over to the school.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a 14-year-old student had his left ring finger stuck in a plastic desk.

The finger was firmly lodged in the desk, and he could not move.

However, it is unclear how he got his finger stuck there in the first place.

Firefighters drilled hole in desk with specialised tools to free finger

To dislodge the finger, the firefighters had to drill a hole in the desk, Mr Shahri stated.

They used specialised tools to drill a hole so that the student’s finger could come loose.

They completed the operation less than half an hour later at 4.30pm.

Fortunately, the student and his finger were able to come away unscathed.

Kudos to firefighters for acting quickly & efficiently

As alarming as the incident might have been for the student, we’re glad he could come out of it safe and unharmed.

It might even be something he can look back on and chuckle about one day.

We also applaud the firefighters for responding quickly that day and working efficiently to help the student.

