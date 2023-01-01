M’sian Man Disgusted By Girlfriend Who Sweats Easily & Wipes Her Armpit With Tissues In Public

Malaysian Man Disgusted By Girlfriend Who Wipes Armpits With Tissues In Public

While it’s a blessing to be in a relationship, discovering flaws in our partner along the way is an inevitable part of the journey.

Usually, couples can tolerate or navigate each other’s flaws with time and proper communication.

However, one man recently took to Facebook to voice out his disgust about his girlfriend, who supposedly wipes her sweaty armpits in public.

What followed was a barrage of colourful comments from netizens, some of whom jokingly suggested he, um, lick her armpits instead.

Man claims his girlfriend sweats easily

The man shared his struggles via an anonymous post on the Facebook page of MY FM, a Malaysian radio station.

In it, he claimed that his girlfriend sweats easily, to the extent of looking like she had just “come out of the sea” just 10 minutes after exercising.

However, the OP also admitted that his girlfriend has an amazing personality and is as beautiful as Chinese actress Dilireba.

Besides that, he appreciates that she would dress to the nines whenever they go out on dates.

As such, he is still grateful to be with someone like her after all these years.

Man cannot stand when girlfriend wipes her armpits everywhere

The man confessed that the only thing he can’t accept about his girlfriend is her habit of wiping her armpits no matter where they go.

Reflecting on the time he brought her to meet his family during Chinese New Year, he claimed she wiped her armpits with tissues in full view of everyone.

According to him, she didn’t even do it discreetly as she cleaned herself up while chatting with his family.

Later that night, he allegedly became the butt of jokes among his relatives.

Although the OP had tried talking to his girlfriend about it, she said it was normal and felt like he was overthinking things.

Netizens chime in with cheeky comments & advice

The bizarre confession sparked various reactions from the Internet, as such stories often do.

Some saw the humour in the situation, like this user who cheekily advised the man to help his girlfriend by licking her armpits.

One offered a tip for the girlfriend to stick a sanitary pad below her armpit, saying it would be more effective.

Some commenters sang a different tune, pointing out that the OP should help his girlfriend by taking her to a doctor instead of airing his grievances online.

Another user echoed this sentiment, proposing that the OP take his girlfriend to a beauty salon for Botox injections to treat her excessive sweating.

Hope couple can get through this with no sweat

Having received so much advice from concerned netizens, we hope it gives the OP some clarity on what to do about his predicament.

More importantly, we hope he initiates an open and honest conversation with his partner about this.

With love and communication, getting through such a sticky situation would be no sweat for any couple.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via Reader’s Digest for illustration purposes only.