We’ve all been there — scrambling for a grand apology after a fight with our partner. Fortunately, for this customer, a GrabFood rider was more than ready to help salvage his relationship.

According to a user on Twitter, he had enlisted the help of a GrabFood rider to deliver a handwritten apology to his girlfriend.

The rider was willing to pen the apology for her on the back of the receipt. In response to the customer’s gratitude, he has also offered relationship advice.

The incident has become viral on Twitter, with many praising the rider’s kindness.

GrabFood rider assists with apology & offers advice

In a tweet posted on 27 Mar, the OP explains that he was wowed by the actions of one GrabFood rider, who was compassionate enough to accommodate his requests. He also thinks that kind delivery riders deserve more appreciation from customers.

In a series of screenshots, the OP sends an apology for his girlfriend to the rider, requesting that it be relayed on the back of the receipt.

The customer’s apology to his girlfriend is admittedly ingenious. Using a pun to his advantage, he expresses,

Girl, are you sushi? you sure are sofishticated.

The rider is seen to joke and ask for “$50 tips” before acquiescing to the request.

The rider then sends a screenshot of the written out apology. Upon being thanked for his generosity, the rider gives some very handy relationship advice.

“Dating phase, fights, whatever it is, I understand bro,” the rider informs the customer.

Wife her up soon if you want her forever.

Grabfood rider praised for kindness and advice

Both the apology note and the rider’s advice have been appreciated by many, with the tweet gaining over 14,400 likes at the time of writing.

The rider has been lauded for his kindness in going above and beyond the call of duty.

The customer’s own effort in keeping his girlfriend happy has not gone unnoticed, either. After all, who doesn’t love a good pun about sushi?

Some also mentioned that their own partners would never be this thoughtful. In which case, the rider’s advice will certainly come in handy.

While there have been comments about not stressing riders out with additional requests, a fellow rider has pointed out that it is all in good fun.

He compares following such requests as a “fun sidequest to fill in the exhausting routine.”

“There’s nothing better than putting a smile on others’ faces,” he adds.

Appreciate our GrabFood riders

Stories of our GrabFood riders going the extra mile to oblige customers’ requests are not infrequent. Many of our delivery riders do their best to satisfy customers, just to brighten up our day.

We should appreciate them for their readiness in assisting our every need — and yes, even helping us with our relationships as well.

