GrabFood Rider Cycles In Downpour At Balestier

The past few days have been pretty wet, to say the least. While most of us stay indoors to keep dry, others do not have that same luxury.

On Sunday (11 Jul), a lady was seeking refuge from the downpour in Balestier when she saw a young GrabFood rider braving the rain to make deliveries.

Empathising with him, the lady penned a post – which has since gone viral – asking customers to be more understanding towards delivery riders.

GrabFood Rider make delivery despite heavy downpour

In a post on Monday (12 Jul), Facebook user Ms Ng shared about her encounter with a young GrabFood rider the day before.

The rain was pretty heavy then, evident from the grey skies and large puddles on the ground.

As Ms Ng was seeking shelter opposite Zhongshan Mall, she saw the rider sigh, shake his head, before resigning to fate and heading out into the rain.

Riding a bicycle on wet paths is extremely dangerous, and though delivery riders may be experienced, the precarious conditions still pose the risk of accidents occurring.

As he rode away from the shelter, Ms Ng understandably felt worried for him.

Hope customers will be more understanding

Witnessing the heartbreaking scene, Ms Ng expressed her hope for Singaporeans to be more understanding towards delivery riders.

Though our orders may arrive slightly late or in less desirable conditions during a downpour, she appealed for customers to be more forgiving of these minor ‘flaws’.

Ending the post, Ms Ng thanked delivery riders for the convenience they bring, especially on days with such bad weather conditions.

Stay safe while braving the rain

Kudos to Ms Ng for sharing the heartfelt message and caring for delivery riders’ welfare.

We hope fellow Singaporeans will be equally compassionate towards these frontline workers, especially on rainy days when their jobs are especially tough.

At the same time, we hope delivery riders, as well as other frontline workers who have to brave the rain as part of their jobs, will remain safe while doing so.

