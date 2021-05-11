Glow-In-The-Dark Mushrooms Spotted At Bukit Batok Hillside Park

Mother Nature is amazingly glorious in her own right. Although many of us are not avid mushroom hunters on nature trails, there actually are groups of people who are fans of ‘mushroom spotting’.

On Thursday (6 May), Mr Ang shared truly magnificent photos of luminescent mushrooms spotted in Bukit Batok on the Mushroom Spotters (Singapore) Facebook group.

Source

The man apparently went out of his way to hunt for these beautiful alien-esque bioluminescent mushrooms on a rainy day.

It clearly paid off with these beautiful photos though he did suffer a few bites from pesky mosquitoes.

Glow-in-the-dark mushrooms are a sight to behold

According to Mr Ang, he caught wind of the fungi’s existence from another avid mushroom spotter in the Facebook group.

This prompted him to hunt for these bioluminescent mushrooms at Bukit Batok Hillside Park in spite of a 2-hour downpour.

Source

Although the photos were taken at around 7.30pm when there’s still some daylight, the astounding luminosity was distinct against the semi-dark background.

Source

We’re almost certain it’d be even more breathtaking when night falls.

Bioluminescent mushrooms facts

According to Forbes, researchers hypothesised that some mushrooms glow in the dark to attract insects.

Just like how flies are attracted to bright lights, these insects aid the fungi by spreading their spores, reports Current Biology.

Source

Shining a light on glow-in-the-dark mushrooms

Kudos to Mr Ang for braving the rain and mosquitoes to capture stunning images of these shrooms, and shining a light on mushroom hobbyists.

This not only showcases how beautiful Mother Nature is but depicts how resilient and adaptable creatures of the wild can be to survive.

Perhaps it’s a stretch for saying so, but we can all afford to take a leaf out of their books.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, Facebook, and Facebook.