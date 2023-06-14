M’sian Jewellery Brand Releases Durian Charms That Open To Reveal Seeds, Viewers Ask For Price Per Kilo

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Jewellery Brand Poh Kong Has Gold Durian Charms With Seeds Inside

If there’s one fruit that unites everyone in the Southeast Asian region, it’s durian.

Apart from attracting flocks of fans, durians have also inspired acts of kindness. It is truly the king of fruits for a reason.

Now, a jewellery brand from Malaysia is paying homage to the durian in a whole new way — by immortalising it as a gold charm.

Poh Kong Jewellers recently caught the eye of durian and jewellery lovers alike when it rolled out miniature gold durian charms.

To add to the charms’ intricacy, they even open up to reveal a pair of seeds which are also crafted from gold.

Malaysian jewellery brand goes viral on TikTok for gold durian charms

On Monday (12 Jun), Malaysian jewellery retail chain Poh Kong Jewellers unveiled its latest gold offering on TikTok.

The brand, which is best known for its gold products including jewellery, showed off a highly detailed miniature durian charm.

No bigger than a fingertip, the charm is a perfect replica of the real deal with spikes all over the ‘husk’.

Better still, the charm opens up to reveal a pair of seeds within, which are also made of gold.

Completing the charm is a loop on top, which allows the wearer to attach it to a bracelet or necklace.

Malaysians jokingly ask how much gold durian charms cost per kilogram

True to its name, the gold durian charms charmed viewers right away. At the time of writing, the video has garnered more than 600,000 views.

It even appeared to have converted some non-durian lovers, as one said that they like this kind of durian although they don’t normally consume it.

A few also jokingly asked how much the durian costs in terms of actual fruit pricing, like this viewer who enquired about the durian’s price per kilogram.

The many enthusiastic enquiries about the durian’s price — both genuine and tongue-in-cheek — prompted Poh Kong itself to reveal the charm’s price, which is about RM999 (S$290).

Jewellery brand releases other local food-inspired charms like kueh & curry puff

A quick look at Poh Kong’s website shows that this is not the brand’s first time drawing inspiration from regional delicacies.

Durian aside, the brand also carries a gold kueh lapis charm, which features the pastry’s layers in striking shades of red, gold, and white.

Alternatively, there’s a gold curry puff charm that emulates the actual thing right down to the ridges and flaky texture.

The website also carries other similar gold charms in the form of kueh kapit, nasi lemak, and gem biscuits, just to name a few.

While you’d be paying far more for these than you would at the market, it’s certainly a creative way to let the foodie side of you shine — literally.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.