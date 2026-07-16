S’pore Grab driver allegedly charged passenger S$2 for wet tissue, locked doors at destination until she paid

Singapore Grab driver allegedly charged S$2 for wet tissue and locked doors until passenger paid

A passenger has claimed that a Grab driver charged her S$2 for a wet tissue and allegedly refused to unlock the vehicle’s doors until she paid.

Grab driver offered passenger wet tissue

The incident was shared by TikTok user @fionafussi on 11 July, where she described it as “one of the worst Grab experiences ever”.

According to her, she had asked the driver if he had any tissues during the ride.

She thought little of it, adding that such rides would sometimes have tissue boxes in the vehicle.

The Original Poster (OP) shared that the driver’s initial reply was an abrupt “no”.

However, about five minutes later, the driver allegedly told her he had wet tissues and offered her one.

She accepted the wet tissue and thanked him, thinking it was a kind gesture.

It was only after they reached her destination that the driver allegedly demanded payment, saying: “S$2 for the wet tissue.”

Issue was about the lack of transparency

The OP stressed that the issue was not the amount involved, but the lack of transparency.

“It’s not about the S$2. It’s not expensive, but it’s the principle that he never told me that he was charging me money,” she explained.

She added that she “thought that he was just being nice” and that the wet tissue was complimentary.

More alarmingly, she alleged that the driver locked the doors and refused to let her leave until she paid up for the wet tissue.

At the end of the video, the OP asked whether anyone else had encountered a similar experience.

Mixed reactions, some netizens defend driver

The incident has since drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some defending the Grab driver.

A netizen felt that the driver had “the right to claim this service” to be charged.

A commenter agreed, saying that “nothing is free in Singapore.”

A TikTok user said that the driver locking the doors “is crazy”, to which the OP replied that it was “really stressful in the moment”.

Grab Singapore has also reached out to the OP in the comments section, asking her to direct message them the booking ID so they can look into the matter.

At the time of writing, the outcome of the matter remains unclear.

MS News has reached out to the OP and Grab Singapore for more information.

Also read: Grab driver in S’pore allegedly watches anime on mounted device while driving, passenger left ‘feeling uneasy’

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Featured image adapted from @fionafussi on TikTok & towfiqu barbhuiya on Canva for illustration purposes only.