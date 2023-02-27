Grab Rider Confronts & Blocks Taxi Driver At Bukit Merah Gantry, Argument Ends In ‘Laughter’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab Rider & Taxi Driver Argue At Kim Tian Green Gantry

Road rage incidents are not uncommon in Singapore, although they usually just end with a simple honk or brief rude gesture.

For a Grab rider and a ComfortDelGro taxi driver, however, what could have been a simple warning horn escalated into a shouting match.

The pair bickered for about a minute at a gantry in the Kim Tian Green estate, ending their exchange in a burst of ‘laughter’ before they finally moved on.

Grab rider confronts taxi driver at gantry

A video of their heated conversation, which took place on 26 Feb, was shared on SG Road Vigilante‘s Facebook page.

While the post fails to give context about their argument, the clip features the two men gesturing dramatically at each other from their respective vehicles while arguing.

From their exchange, it can be assumed that the taxi driver resorted to honking at the Grab rider, who unintentionally blocked the cabbie’s path.

After quarrelling for a while, it seems like the taxi driver is ready to put the exchange behind him and starts to turn to leave.

However, the Grab rider is not ready to let the conflict go.

He continues, “Now I block some more” before proceeding to shift his Personal Mobility Device (PMD) in front of the cab to prevent it from leaving.

The Grab rider refuses to move for about 10 seconds, even as cars honk at them from behind.

Argument went off-tangent, pair held up queue to leave

The video shows the taxi driver gesturing at the Grab rider to move after the pair gets honked at.

However, the Grab rider simply responds with more defensive remarks. He questions, “My problem ah?”, insinuating that he does not care about how they are blocking the exit.

An onlooker can also be heard asking the pair to settle their disagreement elsewhere.

Nevertheless, his words fall on deaf ears as the pair start calling each other “idiots”.

Then, in true childish fashion, reminiscent of teenage boys bickering in school, their argument quickly descends into “mother-father” talk.

They bring up each others’ parents and cynically ask if they are dead before breaking out in hysterical and sarcastic-sounding ‘laughter’.

Surprisingly, rather than making things worse, the pair finally go their separate ways while guffawing away.

A good thing the exchange simply ended in ‘laughter’

While the entire incident was definitely uncalled for, many commenters highlighted how it was a good thing that their disagreement simply ended in laughter — sarcastic or not.

Others shared their amusement at how quickly the argument ended after the motorists brought up each others’ parents.

They even pointed out that the pair could now be friends since they shared a good ‘chuckle’.

Another quipped that laughing is a “healthy” way to end arguments as the motorists resolved the situation among themselves rather than involving the police.

Still, perhaps we can all learn to be more patient and understanding towards our fellow road users to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.