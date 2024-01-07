Grace Fu Elected As New SNOC President, Filling Vacancy Left By Tan Chuan-Jin

Grace Fu Elected Unopposed As SNOC President On 5 Jan

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has been elected unopposed as the new President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Ms Fu will take over from Mrs Jessie Phua, who served as Acting President following Mr Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation, which came after his extramarital affair went public.

Ms Fu had previously overseen Singapore’s sports agenda during her stint as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Grace Fu to serve as SNOC President till 2026

According to SNOC’s press release on Friday (5 Jan), Ms Fu was elected unopposed as SNOC President during the Council’s Extraordinary General Meeting that same day.

She will take over from Acting President Mrs Jessie Phua, who will resume her duties as Vice President.

Mrs Phua stepped up to fill the void left by Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned last July after his affair went public.

Ms Fu will serve as SNOC President till 2026.

SNOC said that Ms Fu had overseen Singapore’s sports agenda from 2015 to 2020 when she was the country’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

In her speech following her appointment, Ms Fu said she hopes to bring Singapore sports to greater heights and create opportunities for the country’s athletes to represent Singapore at major sporting events.

In a Facebook post on Friday (5 Jan) night, she thanked her predecessors for their good work and vowed to work with stakeholders to bring high-performance sports to new heights.

Tan Chuan-Jin resigned as SNOC President 1 year into 3rd term

In Sep 2022, former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin began his third term as SNOC President, which should have lasted till 2026.

However, Mr Tan resigned in July 2023 after his extramarital affair went public.

Vice President Mrs Jessie Phua then stepped up and served as SNOC’s acting president.

SNOC’s constitution states that the Vice-President would become the Acting President should the incumbent President resign.

Featured image adapted from Singapore National Olympic Council.