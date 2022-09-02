Wheelchair-Bound Grandma Falls Backwards In Van Heading To Tampines Care Centre, Conveyed To Hospital

Grandma In Wheelchair Falls Backwards In Van En Route To Tampines Care Centre

In their senior years, elderly folk require extra care and attention in case they get into any unfortunate accidents.

Recently, a wheelchair-bound elderly woman fell in a van while en route to a care centre in Tampines.

Her daughter claimed that failure to secure her wheelchair likely caused the accident, which landed her in the Accident & Emergency (A&E) department in the hospital.

Grandma in wheelchair falls backward in moving van

On Wednesday (31 Aug), a Facebook user uploaded footage of the incident in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group.

Claiming to be the daughter of the elderly lady in the clip, she described what transpired briefly.

In the 11-second clip, the elderly lady can be seen sitting calmly in her wheelchair as the van moves.

Even as the vehicle rocks about on the uneven road, the grandma sways along, seemingly unperturbed by the motion.

However, after a sudden change in momentum, her wheelchair appears to tip over backwards, bringing her down too.

A person donning an organisation’s t-shirt, presumably an assistant or caretaker, immediately gets out of his seat to assist the grandma, holding her by her arms before the video ends.

Grandma admitted to A&E department

Speaking to MS News, the OP said that the incident happened en route to a daycare centre in Tampines.

It took place in the morning at around 9.30am.

As of the time of her post at 3.45pm that same day, her mother was reportedly still in the hospital’s A&E department.

When asked for further details regarding her mother’s condition, the OP said that they were going to continue monitoring her.

MS News has contacted the care centre for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.