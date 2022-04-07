Woman Seen Rescuing Grey Crowned Crane In Singapore

UPDATE (7 Apr, 5.08pm): Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the crane belongs to a family in Caldecott. A woman from the family explained that the bird managed to escape through a gate that was left open. You can read further updates from the report below.

Imagine this — you’re cruising around in your vehicle on an ordinary afternoon when you suddenly spot a woman hefting a large bird down the road.

This was the perplexing sight that recently greeted drivers near MacRitchie Reservoir.

A video of the unusual scene has since gone viral, with many gushing over the majestic animal.

Reddit users have identified the bird as a grey crowned crane. It is an endangered species and has been spotted in Seletar before.

Woman seen escorting grey crowned crane

On 4 Apr, a Redditor posted a clip of a woman ambling down the street with a grey crowned crane in her arms.

As the person behind the camera rolled up next to her, she laughed and gestured toward the big bird to convey how heavy it was.

The bird, however, seemed pretty comfortable in the literal hands of its saviour. The woman also looked like it wasn’t the first time she’s had to do this.

Legal to own the bird as a pet

In a report on Thursday (7 Apr), CNA explained that the large bird came from a household in the residential area off Thomson Road.

According to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), the ownership of all birds is legal in Singapore as long as the species doesn’t fall under the protected species list.

Keen owners must, however, apply for the relevant permits and licences. CNA has reached out to AVS for comments.

Grey crowned crane commonly found in Seletar

According to The National Geographic, the grey crowned crane is an endangered species.

Poachers often target this bird due to its captivating appearance. It also faces other threats such as habitat loss.

There are currently fewer than 33,500 grey crowned cranes left in the wild, Tusk reports.

Here in Singapore, a pair of grey crowned cranes was reportedly released from a farm in Seletar back in 2012 or 2013.

The birds have since been spotted at the golf course in Seletar Country Club. They are usually seen strolling around or checking out their own reflections.

This makes the grey crowned crane’s appearance at MacRitchie quite unusual.

One Reddit user speculated that it may have lost its way. Another pointed out that it could be an exotic pet that escaped and was being brought back home.

Treat our animals with care

Wild animals are common in Singapore — our city is home to a number of species, many of which are also endangered.

On our part, we should endeavour to protect these animals. The extinction of these birds would be a huge loss to our community.

Hopefully, this bird is now safely back wherever it belongs.

