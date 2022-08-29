Man In China Struck By Lightning During Pre-Wedding Photoshoot, Passes Away On The Spot

Groom In China Struck By Lightning On 24 Aug

Before every couple’s big day, most would book themselves a picturesque wedding photoshoot to commemorate the happy occasion.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday (24 Aug), a loving couple was torn apart by a flash of lightning, as the man was struck by a lightning bolt when posing for photos at a popular scenic spot in Lijiang, China.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Couple took pre-wedding photoshoot in the rain

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the couple was taking pre-wedding photos together at Spruce Meadow, known for its sprawling verdant landscapes and vibrant mountain flowers.

Even though they were there at noon, the inclement weather did not bode well for the occasion as it had been pouring non-stop.

At around 1.30pm, lightning struck and claimed the man’s life. In videos of the aftermath of the incident, emergency workers were seen wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas while moving the man on a stretcher.

The victim, surnamed Ruan, passed away on the spot.

A tour manager at the scene said people standing near the victim were not hurt.

Thunder & lightning alert issued by local meteorological authority

Just 30 minutes before the incident, the local meteorological authority issued a yellow thunder and lightning alert. This is the third highest alert in China’s four-tier warning system.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the couple decided to hold the photoshoot as planned.

A tourist who was also at the scene related that it had been raining since noon on the day. Prior to what he believed was the deadly lightning strike, he had heard a loud thunderclap in the midst of the storm.

The following day, Lijiang’s Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Management Committee said in a statement that the incident took place on 24 Aug at 1.34pm.

They said they deeply regret and are pained by the incident. The committee is now following up on the matter in an orderly fashion.

