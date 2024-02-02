Groomer In S’pore Throws & Catches Cat, Owner Claims Feline Stressed After Session

Owner Reports Groomer In Singapore For Throwing & Catching Cat

A pet owner in Singapore recently left their feline in the hands of a local groomer, only to later receive footage of staff at the establishment throwing it in the air and catching it.

Speaking to MS News, the owner said that the ordeal left their feline stressed and fearful.

When confronted, the groomer shared that it was tradition for them to treat pets in such a manner to relieve them of tension.

The owner has now reported the incident to local authorities.

Groomer in Singapore throws cat in the air

The cat owner, who declined to be named, told MS News that they booked a grooming session for their pet feline at CatsGarageSG on 30 Jan, 12pm.

This was the first time they had patronised the grooming establishment.

The facility had subsequently sent them a video via WhatsApp as proof that the grooming had taken place. In the footage, the cat gets tossed in the air by a staff member.

The owner claimed that this made the feline anxious and fearful. Right after, another employee used a brush to pretend to “poke” its face.

Another groomer then carried the cat by its leg, handling and placing it on a table in a manner which the cat owner described as “harsh.”

They posted footage of the incident and their messages with CatsGarageSG to Facebook, before later taking them down.

In the messages, the cat owner expressed their disappointment with how staff had handled their pet, especially as it recently underwent surgery.

Facility apologises for cat owner’s dissatisfaction with service

MS News understands that a spokesperson from CatsGarageSG later apologised for the owner’s dissatisfaction with the service.

“The video that you posted online, it was our playful way of “timang anak” which hopefully release [sic] any form of tension between the cat and groomer,” the spokesperson said.

“While in this case it didn’t work, we continued nevertheless. One of our groomers was even scratched.”

The establishment also claimed that if its staff was bullying or abusing the feline, other customers present in the shop would have stopped them.

“You, yourself were [sic] present during part of the grooming sessions and if we were abusing your cat, you would have stopped us there and then,” the spokesperson said.

They added that if they knew of the feline’s surgery, they would have advised against the grooming.

This was especially so for aggressive cats which could come with risks when handling them.

The spokesperson concluded by assuring the OP that they did not abuse any felines. “We adopt, rescue and re-home cats and would never abuse one,” they said.

Incident reported to SPF, SPCA and AVS

In response to CatsGarageSG’s statement, the owner of the cat said that the staff did not want to own up to their mistakes and sincerely apologise.

They thus posted about the incident online to raise awareness, before deleting it when the facility demanded they take it down.

The matter has since been escalated to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and a member of Parliament (MP).

As for their cat’s current condition, the owner said it looked fearful upon returning home due to the ordeal it suffered.

In the future, they would probably stick to one groomer to ensure its safety and comfort.

SPCA looking into incident

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from SPCA said they received a report on 1 Feb which included a video showing staff at CatsGarageSG mishandling the cat.

This included tossing him in the air and forcefully laying him on the table. During the footage, the cat expressed visible distress and hissed several times.

“Our Inspector has reviewed the report and video, and a case has also been lodged with the authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Those with negative experiences with the groomers in the video can contact SPCA at depinspector@spca.org.sg, as the organisation is gathering information to build the weight of evidence.

All information provided will be treated with strict confidence.

“The SPCA takes a firm stance against any form of animal mishandling,” SPCA said. “Rough handling will only cause fear and anxiety that may result in long-term health and behavioural issues.”

As such, SPCA is available to offer advice on force-free handling, which nurtures a trusting relationship with pets and encourages them to engage in appropriate behaviours.

MS News has reached out to CatsGarageSG and AVS for more information on the matter.

