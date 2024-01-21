Visually Impaired Man Demos How Guide Dog Helps Him Board Bus Safely

Guide Dog Helps Man Board Bus & Find Seat, Then Sits Under His Legs

While animals are generally not allowed on Singapore’s public transportation, an exception is made for guide dogs accompanying visually handicapped commuters.

As many Singaporeans may not know this, a visually impaired man showed how important a guide dog is to him being able to take public transport.

He did this by demonstrating how his guide dog helped him board a bus safely and find a seat.

Demo part of outreach talk organised by SBS Transit

A video of how the guide dog helped the man board the bus was posted by Guide Dogs Singapore Ltd on Facebook on 18 Jan.

It has since gained more than 1,000 shares and 8,400 likes.

The demo was part of an outreach talk the group conducted that was organised by SBS Transit in order to promote safety and graciousness on public transport.

During the discussion with students from Pathlight School, they discussed ways to support the visually impaired on public transport. Proper etiquette when encountering guide dogs in public was also highlighted.

Guide dog helps man board bus by stepping in first

In the demo, Gary, a visually impaired man, showed how he boarded a bus with his guide dog, Matt.

First, Matt stepped into the bus first.

This is so that Gary can gauge roughly where the step is and how high it is.

Guide dog helps man find seat after he boards bus

After Gary boarded the bus, Matt’s job didn’t end there.

Gary still needed help to find a seat, so he asked Matt: “Go find the seat.”

The clever dog then found an empty seat and guided Gary right to it.

Guide dog stays under man’s legs after he sits

After Gary sits down, there’s the question of where the dog will go.

Gary demonstrated that he would take the leash and pass it under his legs, asking Matt to go under them too.

Obediently, Matt then crawled under Gary’s legs and would stay there for the trip, providing no disturbance to other passengers.

Netizens praise guide dog

Netizens who watched the video were full of praise for Matt, marvelling at what a good and well-behaved boy he was.

Some said the information presented was new to them.

Such information should be conveyed to the wider public, other commenters added, including the fact that service dogs are highly trained and won’t attack people.

They should also not be disturbed when out with their owner as they’re “at work”.

If you’re impressed by the skills of Matt and other guide dogs like him, do consider helping to raise more of them by donating to Guide Dogs Singapore via their Giving.sg page.

Otherwise, you may also help by giving a seat to a visually impaired person and their dog when they board a bus or train, and refraining from disturbing the animal.

Featured image adapted from Guide Dogs Singapore Ltd on Facebook.