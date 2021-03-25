Guide Dog Falls Asleep On The MRT & Automatically Wakes Up At Designated Stop

Guide dogs – also known as therapy dogs – are not a common sight in Singapore.

When seen on public transportation where animals aren’t typically allowed, we can’t help but squeal internally at their cuteness.

One such doggo was spotted taking a nap in an MRT on Thursday (25 Mar).

Source

The doggo apparently woke up automatically at its designated stop.

Guide dog accompanies owner on the MRT

In a post via the Facebook group 走，新加坡, Ms Yap shared that the guide dog was nothing but well-behaved.

Source

The doggo, who appears to be a Labrador, was said to have slept peacefully next to its owner for the entire journey.

And, though sleepy-eyed, it woke up just as the train arrived at their designated stop.

If that’s not a smart canine, we don’t know what is.

More compassion for the visually-impaired

According to Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), guide dogs are trained to help the visually-impaired to lead a more self-sufficient life.

Source

While the use of guide dogs in public places has been legalised, not all venues may welcome them openly. Likewise, not all members of the public may be comfortable with their presence.

But in order for Singapore to be an inclusive society, we should work towards changing this mindset, so we can live in harmony regardless of our differences.

Heartwarming sight to witness

It’s heartening to see people being moved by the sight of this cute doggo accompanying its owner on an MRT ride.

Let’s hope that such sights will be more common as Singapore becomes more accessible to individuals with special needs.

Besides, a heartwarming encounter like this would definitely make one’s day — especially en route to the office on a dreary morning.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.