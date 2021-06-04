Singapore Guide Dogs Still Get Turned Away By Shops, Eateries & Private Hire Cars

With the help of guide dogs, some visually impaired individuals can get around freely and have a semblance of true independence.

However, perhaps due to their rarity, these precious canines remain a misunderstood bunch by many in Singapore.

According to Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), service dogs and their handlers continue to face rejections from F&B outlets and shops today.

Source

That’s not to mention the 50% rejection rate from private hire vehicles (PHVs) which greatly disrupts a blind person’s social independence.

On Wednesday (2 Jun), GDS penned a Facebook post hoping to raise awareness and address discrimination faced by persons with disability.

Source

Guide dogs allegedly rejected by half of PHV drivers

In the post, GDS expressed disappointment over the fact that many guide dogs still get rejected at F&B outlets despite regulations allowing them at these premises.

By law, service dogs accompanying visually impaired persons can enter shops, eateries, and use public transport in Singapore.

Source

However, according to GDS, one of the biggest challenges facing their clients today is rejection by PHV drivers.

50% of the time, PHV drivers allegedly turn away blind persons and their guide dogs, making it difficult for them to go about their schedules.

GDS attributes this possibly to people’s lack of awareness regarding service dogs, and advocates for more kindness towards those with visual impairment.

Source

Service dogs confer dignity & independence on handlers

The ability to get around freely and independently allows visually impaired persons to lead a life with dignity.

With the help of a Seeing Eye dog, these individuals can enjoy the independence usually robbed by their physical disability.

To that end, while taking curious glances is understandable, we should respect and appreciate the service of guide dogs.

Here’s a video to get a better idea of what it’s like walking around with a guide dog in Singapore.

Singaporeans, we can do better

It takes stringent tests and years of training to groom a guide dog. Therefore, they are known to be well-behaved around strangers and even in chaotic environments.

More importantly, they provide a service essential for those with disabilities to lead a quality life.

Let’s work towards a Singapore where guide dogs are not only protected by law, but by everyone in the community.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Guide Dogs Singapore LTD on Facebook.