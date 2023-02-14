Haidilao Bugis+ Has S$39.90 Set For 2 On Weekdays, So You Can Plan A Hotpot Brunch With Bae

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Haidilao Bugis+ Has S$39.90 Set For 2 From 10.30am To 5pm On Weekdays

Steamboat chain Haidilao has a special place in many of our hearts, given the attentive and friendly service we can expect while dining at their outlets.

Now that it’s the season of love, Haidilao Bugis+ is conveniently offering a two-person set meal ideal for customers looking for a place to dine with their significant others.

Though steamboat has a reputation for being expensive when enjoyed in small groups, diners need only pay S$39.90 for the promo.

Haidilao Bugis+ running promo for 2 pax

On Monday (13 Feb), Haidilao Singapore took to Facebook to promote the “Set for 2” offer at their Bugis+ outlet.

For S$39.90 (not including GST and service charge), customers can choose from various dishes to go with their steamboat. Here’s what the set consists of:

Premium meat selection (pick one out of four choices)

Vegetables

Side dishes (pick two out of four options)

Beverages (pick two out of four choices)

Carbs (choose one out of two options)

Soup base (choose two – quarter-pot each)

Note that the set does not include condiments, fruits, or cold dishes.

While the set looks specially designed for Valentine’s Day, there’s no indication that it’s a one-day-only promotion.

In other words, couples or even friends can also head down on different days to enjoy the promo.

Valid from 10.30am to 5pm on weekdays

There are, however, other limitations that customers should bear in mind.

For instance, the promotion is only offered at Haidilao’s Bugis+ outlet.

It’s also only valid from 10.30am to 5pm on Mondays to Fridays, except the eve and the actual day of Public Holidays.

If you’re thinking of heading down to Haidilao Bugis+ to take advantage of the deal, here’s where to head to:

Haidilao Bugis+

Address: 201 Victoria St, #04-10 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

For queries and more information on the promotion, contact the restaurant at 6908 6166 or 6908 6766.

If you and your partner have yet to decide on a place to dine this Valentine’s Day, we hope this promotion will inspire you.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.