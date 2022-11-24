6 Haidilao S’pore Outlets Screening World Cup Matches, Watch Football While Eating Hotpot With Friends

6 Haidilao Outlets Will Be Screening World Cup Matches, Including At VivoCity & Clarke Quay

After some thrilling opening matches, everyone’s having World Cup fever. And if you and your football kakis are looking for somewhere to watch the matches, Haidilao has got you covered.

Six outlets around Singapore will be screening the football games so you can watch them while dining on some delicious hotpot with friends.

Haidilao even has a special supper snacks menu, beer activities, and surprises in store for fans.

6 outlets islandwide screening matches

On Friday (18 Nov), Haidilao shared in a Facebook post that six outlets will be screening matches this World Cup season.

The locations of these outlets are as follows:

Clarke Quay (6337 8626)

(6337 8626) 313 @ Somerset (6835 7227)

(6835 7227) IMM (6896 4111)

(6896 4111) VivoCity (6250 7557)

(6250 7557) Marina Bay Sands (6509 1611)

(6509 1611) Wisma Atria (6904 1211 )

For more information on this or to make bookings, you can reach out to the respective outlets via the numbers stated above.

These outlets will be screening all the exciting matches live throughout the tournament.

Special supper menu available

To make the experience more enticing, Haidilao will not only be offering their usual delicious hotpot dishes but also a special supper menu.

Available at all outlets after 10pm from now till 18 Dec, customers will be glad to hear that the crowd-favourite crayfish will be available on the menu.

This curated supper braised menu will also include quail eggs, lotus root, chicken feet, duck tongue, beancurd skin, and kelp.

And what’s football without some good ol’ beer to celebrate your team’s wins or drown your sorrows?

Diners can get Haidilao’s custom German brew, the Haidilao Weissbier, to pair with their food.

Members can even scan the QR code in the image above to receive vouchers.

There’s perhaps no better way to get your football fix while satisfying your hotpot cravings amongst fellow fans this World Cup season.

Featured image by MS News.