M’sian Haidilao waitress who went viral for dance moves is set to perform in S’pore this month

Popular Haidilao waitress Xiao Bai is coming to Singapore

Bai Huining, commonly known as “Xiao Bai”, will be making her way across the border to perform at multiple Haidilao outlets in Singapore.

The Penang-based waitress will be gracing 10 outlets islandwide with her presence from Monday (23 Sept) to Friday (27 Sept).

Gained popularity for dance moves on Xiaohongshu

Dubbed Malaysia’s most popular Haidilao waitress, Xiao Bai initially rose to fame on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

After a video of her dancing to the tune of Malatanghulu went viral, many fans flocked to the Haidilao outlet she worked at to catch her in action.

She has since been posting numerous videos in her Haidilao uniform, building a fanbase of more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Xiao Bai will perform at 2 outlets each day of her Singapore “tour”

Haidilao Singapore first broke the news on Instagram on 4 Sept, urging customers to enjoy their delicious hotpot while watching Xiao Bai “set the stage on fire”.

Here’s a list of the 10 outlets she will be performing at:

Paya Lebar Quarter

Plaza Singapura

IMM

Jurong Point

Wisma Atria

Royal Square @Novena

Marina Square

Vivo City

Seletar Mall

Northpoint City

She will take on two outlets each day, performing for two hours at each location.

The Chinese hotpot chain also encouraged customers to make reservations to “grab the best seats for the show”.

