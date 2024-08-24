Beer lady in Jurong West dubbed S’pore’s ‘Xi Shi’, stallholders hope she’ll boost business

M’sian beer lady has been at Jurong West coffee shop for eight months

While coffee shops have always had female beer promoters to draw customers, one beer lady in Jurong West has gained particular attention in recent months.

So much so that she has been dubbed Singapore’s “Xi Shi” by patrons.

Jurong West beer lady has been working as beer promoter for 2 years

The beer lady, Ms Tang Xinyi (transliterated from Mandarin), works at a coffee shop in Block 491 Jurong West Avenue 1.

The 27-year-old Malaysian told Shin Min Daily News that she has been working as a beer promoter for two years but started working in Jurong West about eight months ago.

After her photos went viral on social media, she has received many messages online in recent days, she said.

Besides local customers, several friends from Malaysia had also messaged her to express concern.

She found it strange at first but then realised that it was because someone had posted her photos online.

Jurong West unprepared but grateful for public’s support

Ms Tang said that she wasn’t mentally prepared for her sudden fame and never thought about becoming a “celebrity”.

However, she was still grateful for the public’s support.

She was also worried that she would be busier in the future, and might even be overwhelmed, as there was only one beer promoter in the coffee shop.

Coffee shop filled with patrons at 8pm

At 8pm on Friday (23 Aug), Shin Min noted that the coffee shop was full of patrons and it was difficult to find a seat.

More than 10 tables were filled with drinkers.

One customer, a 25-year-old technician surnamed Lim, said he came over to see her for himself after seeing posts online.

Now that he’s seen her in the flesh, he described her as “pretty and polite”.

Another customer, a 48-year-old private-hire driver named Zhou Wencai (transliterated from Mandarin), said he would come to the coffee shop every week with his friends.

Their nickname for her is “beer Xi Shi” (啤酒西施), he added.

Xi Shi was one of the four beauties of ancient China. She was said to be so beautiful that when she gazed at fish in a pond, they were so mesmerised by her beauty that they stopped swimming and sank.

Stallholders believe she’ll bring in more business

Stallholders at the coffee shop seem to be happy with her.

Two of them, 35-year-old Zheng Xiangjie and 39-year-old Zhao Guorong (names transliterated from Mandarin), said her service attitude was good as she works hard and approaches every table.

The coffee shop is packed with patrons every weekend, they added.

They also believe she’ll bring in more business with her new-found popularity as customers may order some food to go along with their drinks.

Though they have not seen a significant boost in takings yet, they think more patrons will come in the days ahead.

However, this might backfire too, as some regular customers might avoid the coffee shop due to the bigger crowd.

Ms Tang said she received at least 10 messages from regulars in one day, saying that they won’t patronise for the time being as they’re afraid they won’t be able to find a table.

She has no plans to seek more Internet fame

Though she has accounts on social media platforms like Instagram or XiaoHongShu, she has no plans to become an influencer, she said.

Customers had suggested that she do livestreams to earn money instead of being a beer lady, but she’s not used to facing the camera, she added.

Moreover, she likes her current job despite it being tough and so doesn’t intend to change jobs.

She travels to and from Malaysia daily and has only one rest day a week, she added.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Wang Everleigh via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.