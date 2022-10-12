Uncles Dance & Sing At Commonwealth Kopitiam While Performers Stand On Chairs

Uncles Dance & Sing With Performers At Commonwealth Kopitiam

Nightlife entertainment often involves copious amounts of alcohol and belligerent singing or dancing.

Those activities have their place and time in Singapore, so it must be a surprise for residents in Commonwealth to see performers hyping up a crowd at a kopitiam.

In a viral video on TikTok, two women stand on chairs while singing songs and cajoling the crowd into dancing along.

Seeing how the older members of the crowd knew every word of the song, the tune is most likely a classic hit.

One song, in particular, hyped them up so much that they went into what sounded like a chant.

Uncles sing in unison with performers at Commonwealth kopitiam

In the almost two-minute long clip, two female performers stood on chairs, facing a group of predominantly men at a kopitiam at Holland Close near Commonwealth.

With mics in hand, the women performed a song in front of an initially indifferent crowd.

One of the performers then pointed her mic at the audience, motioning for them to sing along.

The crowd responded half-heartedly, with some shouting ad-libs and singing along to the song while others raised their hands limply.

All this took place just a stone’s throw away from some HDB blocks behind them.

Uncles start chanting to infamous techno song at Commonwealth kopitiam

In the latter half of the video, the performers turned inwards and performed for patrons in the kopitiam itself.

With a table full of beer bottles in front of them, several men had their hands up, punching the air to the beat of a familiar techno song.

As soon as the crowd started to get excited, a voice from off the screen said, “Mata lai liao,” or, “The police are here,” which brought the merriments to a halt.

Hands started to go down as the people looked over their shoulders for the authorities.

After seemingly clearing the area, the song’s pre-chorus started blasting through as crowds started to sing along again.

The video ends before the iconic beat drop, which would’ve presumably been met with loud rapture.

There’s a time & place for everything

While we’re all about having fun and letting loose, doing so in a residential area may not be the most courteous idea.

Especially since this appeared to have happened at night, residents nearby may have wanted to relax after a long day or even sleep and could do without any loud noises.

Surely, falling asleep with ‘Million Tears’ playing at the kopitiam nearby would be difficult for anyone.

