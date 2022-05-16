Hanfu High Tea In Chinatown Lets You Dress As Wuxia Heroes While Enjoying Tea & Desserts

Chinatown Studio Menghui Another Day Offers New Hanfu High Tea Experience

If you’ve enjoyed binging wuxia drama series like The Legend of the Condor Heroes, Princess Agents, and Nirvana in Fire, how about actually living in one — at least for a day?

Menghui (梦回) Another Day – a Singapore-based hanfu studio – is here to make that happen with its newest hanfu high tea experience in Chinatown.

The package comes with two hanfu and a styling session to get guests ready for their own photoshoot, as well as tea and desserts inspired by ancient China.

Studio’s second time offering hanfu high tea experience

If that name rings a bell, that may be because this is the studio’s second time executing such a concept. While the first rendition ended on 29 Jan this year, the current one is set to be a long-term offering.

Located at Tea Chapter, a tearoom situated along Neil Road, the new package is a collaboration between the former and Meng Hui Another Day. The studio also has plans to refresh the venue with new concepts every few months.

Similar to the original experience, guests are advised to set aside at least 3.5 hours to fully immerse themselves in all three components of the package.

Transform from peasant to princess with a hanfu & makeover

To travel back in time, you’ll need to look the part, and Menghui Another Day is all set to get you there with hanfu, accessories, and hairpieces.

After picking out your first hanfu, staff will be on hand to embellish your hair with elaborate accessories. To take your look up a notch, you can opt for hair pieces to turn your mane into the literal definition of crowning glory.

If you have a male companion, they won’t be left out of the experience as there are male hanfu sets available as well.

Cement your time-travelling memories with a photoshoot

Once you’re in full Han dynasty garb, you can head to the studio and step into the past.

You’ll find all manner of equipment to conduct the wuxia photoshoot of your dreams, including time-accurate backdrops, props, selfie stands, and even studio lighting.

For those with a DSLR, we’d recommend bringing it along with a tripod to make the most of the experience and snap photos that look straight out of a C-drama.

Indulge your tastebuds with high tea fit for an empress

If all the lights, camera, and action leave you a little parched and peckish, worry not, as the next stage of the experience is an opulent teatime.

Before that, you can pick your second hanfu of the day for round two of your photo shoot while enjoying your high tea.

Here’s what you can expect from the high tea set:

Dry fish fillet

Two tea eggs

Six pieces of Dragon Rice Balls

Seven pieces of Chapter 7 Cookies

One pot of tea (Imperial Golden Cassia or Lang He Pu Erh)

Within Tea Chapter, you can choose from a variety of zones with traditional Chinese, Korean, or Japanese-style seating, which helps turn any shots you take here into a historical painting.

Guests are given 1.5 hours for teatime, which gives you ample time to satiate your appetite and get more bang for your buck with additional photos.

During this time, you can also step out of the teahouse and take advantage of Chinatown’s cultural Chinese settings to add more stunning pictures to your album.

A novel experience unlike any other in Singapore

A package for two is priced at S$249, or S$124.50 per pax. For those of you who are avid Han Dynasty/wuxia enthusiasts, this is certainly a unique way to explore your passion.

Menghui Another Day (1st photoshoot)

Address: 278A South Bridge Rd, #2&3 shophouse) Level, Singapore 058827

Operating hours: 11am to 12am (Monday to Friday), 9am to 12am (Saturday to Sunday)

Instagram: @menghuianotherday

As SOPs loosen and more and more activities open back up, it brings us great joy to see new activities coming to the fore that give us even more to look forward to over the weekends.

Would you give this experience a go? Let us know in the comments!

Featured image adapted from Menghui Another Day on Facebook.