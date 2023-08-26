Photos Of 1970s HDB Flats With Mail Slots In Doors Remind S’poreans Of Simpler Times

Photos Of 1970s HDB Living Room & Corridor Evoke Nostalgia For The Good Old Days

Singapore’s rapid modernisation and progress to the urban city it is today is the envy of many around the world.

Older folks, however, might find some degree of romanticism for the early days of the nation’s independence, and in particular, its simplicity.

Recently, two pictures of HDB flats from the 1970s caught the attention of these older Singaporeans.

Many of them took the opportunity to reminisce about the good old days and how they were happy despite things being much much simpler then.

Photos of 1970s HDB living room feature retro pouffes

Earlier this week, The Long and Winding Road Facebook page — which frequently posts photos documenting Singapore’s history — shared two pictures documenting what HDB life was like back in the 1970s.

The first picture shows a “typical 1970s living room” filled with wooden furniture and a standing fan.

Two kids, presumably siblings, are seen sitting on the floor playing with a model train set.

The most nostalgic element of the photos, however, was perhaps the two black-and-orange pouffes placed along the doorway.

That was certainly the case for this netizen, who shared that she had similar pouffes herself and remarked that they were “super durable”.

Retro corridor featuring doors with mail slots

The other photo showcases what HDB corridors were like in the 1970s.

The picture was apparently taken at one of the now-demolished flats at Tanglin Halt — featured on the S$1 note from Singapore’s first note series.

Unlike the spacious HDB corridors today, the walkway in the picture is relatively narrow — there’s barely enough space for two people to walk side by side.

What added to the retro vibes were the vintage metal window louvres as well as the simple wooden doors fitted with mail slots near the bottom.

The Facebook page shared that the mail slots were built to accommodate the postal service then — postal workers would reportedly go door-to-door to deliver and collect mail.

For those who grew up in the 1970s, the nostalgic photo served as a time machine of sorts, momentarily transporting them to their childhood when things were much simpler.

A chance to reminisce & a reminder of the progress we’ve made

Such photos never fail to remind us of the fond memories from decades ago.

At the same time, they’re also a reminder of the progress Singapore has made since her independence.

What other unique features can you recall in homes in the 1970s? Let us know in the comments.

