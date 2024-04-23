Helicopter crash in M’sia kills 10 Navy men during parade rehearsal

Helicopter crash in Malaysia kills 10 Royal Navy personnel

Ten Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), personnel died after two helicopters collided mid-air on Tuesday (23 April) in Lumut, Perak.

The incident which involved two helicopters — a Fennec M502-6 and a HOM M503-3 — occurred during a rehearsal for the 90th RMN Day parade.

Preliminary reports said the two helicopters departed from Padang Sitiawan at about 9.03 am before colliding above the RMN stadium at 932 am.

A short video of the incident shows one helicopter clipping the rotor of the other before both crashed to the ground.

2 lieutenant commanders among victim

“All the victims were confirmed to have died at the scene and were sent to the Lumut RMN Base Military Hospital for the identification process,” an RMN statement read.

The HOM M503-3 helicopter was carrying seven people while the Fennec had three.

According to a Malaysia Now report, two lieutenant commanders were among those on board the HOM aircraft.

Three others aboard the HOM M503-3 have not been identified.

Public urged to refrain from sharing videos of the incident

The RMN urged the public to refrain from sharing videos of the incident.

It is to “protect the sensitivity of the families of the deceased, and to preserve the integrity of the investigation process.”

The RMN will also be setting up an investigation board to identify the cause of the incident.

Featured image adapted from Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap on X.