Helper steals close to S$30,000 from employer’s bank account after learning ATM PIN

After learning the ATM PIN of her 83-year-old employer, who has dementia, an Indonesian helper in Singapore withdrew almost S$30,000 from his bank account over nine months.

On Thursday (18 July), 45-year-old Sriatun was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of theft as a servant, while another related charge was factored into her sentencing.

Employers were not suspicious of helper at first

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the accused had been working for and living with the victim and his wife for two years.

Her duties included handling daily chores and caring for the victim, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

Sriatun eventually found out his ATM PIN and stole a total of S$28,050 from his bank account between January and September 2023.

According to The Straits Times (ST), State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Lim Yeow Leong emphasised that the theft demonstrated a high degree of premeditation, as she used his card on 19 occasions to make 36 withdrawals.

The victim’s wife, 80-year-old Madam Luo, told Lianhe Zaobao that Sriatun had performed well in her role.

For instance, she would regularly wheeling the victim outside to get some sunshine.

Because of her good performance, the couple did not initially suspect her.

Used Apple AirTag on victim’s cane to track helper’s movements

Sriatun’s actions came to light when the victim’s son visited in November 2023.

He noticed an unusual letter of demand from the town council for outstanding service and conservancy charges.

This was odd as they usually made payments automatically through GIRO.

Upon checking his father’s bankbook, the son discovered that Sriatun had nearly emptied the account, leaving just S$47.19.

The son then reviewed data from an AirTag attached to his father’s cane.

Madam Luo explained that they installed the tracker after her husband had previously gone missing at a nearby market to prevent future incidents.

The AirTag logs revealed that Sriatun frequently took the victim to a nearby bank during their walks, where she made the withdrawals.

Madam Luo’s son immediately reported the matter to the police and Sriatun was arrested.

Sent S$11,000 back to family in Indonesia

District Judge Tan Jen Tse stated that a one-year prison sentence was appropriate for Sriatun.

The helper stole from the bank account of a vulnerable elderly person suffering from dementia.

SPO Lim reported that Sriatun claimed to have sent S$11,000 back to her family in Indonesia and spent the remaining stolen funds on personal expenses.

The victim has not received any restitution.

