CNB seizes 2.8kg of heroin & other drugs in Bedok North flat, S’porean couple arrested

Large amount of heroin found in Bedok North flat, among drugs worth S$343K

As much as 2.8kg of heroin was among a variety of drugs found at a Bedok North flat during a recent anti-drug raid.

The seizure was reported in a news release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (2 Sept).

Heroin found in raid at Bedok North on 30 Aug

CNB said it conducted the raid last Friday (30 Aug) afternoon.

It was at a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 4.

Suspected drug activities were being carried out there, it added.

S$343K worth of drugs found in Bedok North unit

In the unit, CNB officers recovered drugs comprising about:

2.8kg of heroin

385g of ‘Ice’

51g of ‘Ecstasy’

24g of cannabis

9g of ketamine

13 Erimin-5 tablets

The drugs are estimated to be worth about S$343,000 in total.

They could feed the addiction of about 1,550 drug abusers for a week, CNB said.

Singapore couple arrested at Bedok North unit

A Singaporean couple was also in the unit — a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

They were arrested at the scene for suspected drug offences.

Investigations into their alleged drug activities are ongoing.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 15g of heroin

CNB said it’s an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 to traffic, offer to traffic or do/offer to do any preparatory act for the purpose of trafficking a controlled drug.

Offenders may face the death penalty when convicted of trafficking:

more than 15g of diamorphine/”pure heroin”, or

more than 250g of methamphetamine

Also read: Nearly 1kg Of Heroin Seized In Punggol Raid, Man Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking (mustsharenews.com)

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.