Hilton Singapore Orchard Opens With Over 1,080 Rooms

If a staycation has been on your mind and you’re looking for something to spend your CNY bonus on, Hilton Singapore Orchard might be it.

This new mega-hotel adds yet another renowned hospitality name to Orchard Road, which is already home to the Marriott and Four Seasons.

With 1,080 rooms, it is now the Hilton chain’s largest hotel in the Asia Pacific.

The statuesque establishment is located at 333 Orchard Road near Somerset MRT station and replaces the former Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

A blend of Singapore heritage & cutting edge technology

With one foot in the past and the other in the future, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s rooms pay tribute to Singapore’s history and heritage while integrating sophisticated technology.

Design-wise, the rooms have a muted colour scheme and botanical elements, in a nod to Singapore’s once-abundant botanical landscape.

Sustainability and eco-consciousness are also key in the rooms’ design, as they also feature energy-efficient technology such as motion sensor-controlled lighting and air-conditioning.

Instead of plastic keycards, Hilton Singapore Orchard uses digital keys for room access. There is also a custom in-house filtration plant that purifies and bottles drinking water, reducing the need for single-use plastics.

5 curated dining concepts to cater to various tastebuds

Dining is as integral to the hospitality experience as accommodation, and Hilton Singapore Orchard aims to appeal to as many foodies as possible with 5 restaurants.

Szechuan dish lovers can make a beeline for Shisen Hanten, which boasts 2 Michelin stars and authentic cuisine by Chen Kentaro.

For something closer to home, the award-winning Chatterbox restaurant is there to offer up local specialties.

Estate serves up a diverse range of food all day long, while Ginger.Lily provides an afternoon tea experience with a botanical twist, complete with handcrafted cocktails.

Come mid-April, guests can also dine at LA-inspired eatery Osteria Mozza, helmed by celebrity chef Nancy Silverton.

Potential new event venue hotspot

With over 2,400 sq m of space for hosting events, Hilton Singapore Orchard is bound to draw attention from event planners.

The area is divided among 16 versatile spaces and 2 pillarless ballrooms. One of these is the Grand Ballroom, which accommodates up to 900 guests.

As for the Imperial Ballroom, it is a multi-tiered amphitheatre-style space with panoramic views of the city and LED walls.

Outside of the event spaces, guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or work out at one of the two 24-hour fitness centres.

Early-bird promotion

Guests can stay at Hilton Singapore Orchard from $266 a night, starting with the King Deluxe Room. Prices go all the way up to $1,325 for the King Presidential Suite.

Those who book by 30 Jun will be treated to introductory offers such as breakfast for 2, 25% off food and beverages at Estate and Ginger.Lily, late check-out/early check-in, and more.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Hilton Orchard Singapore

Address: 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

Website: Hilton

Contact: 6737 4411

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Always be mindful of SOPs wherever you go

While it’s a good thing that the tourism industry is on the up again, staying safe is still the topmost priority.

Before you book, make sure you read through all the relevant SOPs, whether it’s by the hotel or general safety measures.

After all, the only thing that should be infectious during your staycation is laughter and the spirit of fun.

