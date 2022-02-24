MOH Postpones Streamlining Of Covid-19 Safety Measures To A Later Date

Last week, the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced a “simplification” of Covid-19 rules for easier understanding and compliance.

This was due to take place between 25 Feb and 4 Mar.

Unfortunately, due to a drastic surge in Covid-19 cases over the last few days, they have postponed the implementation.

Further streamlining of Covid-19 rules necessary due to surge in cases

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (24 Feb), there had been a review on implementing the changes in Covid-19 rules.

During the initial announcement on 16 Feb, authorities said the extensive changes would be carried out in stages on 25 Feb and 4 Mar.

Due to the urgency of the current Covid-19 situation, which saw over 20,000 cases reported in a single day for 2 straight days, there is now a need to “consolidate and streamline” the measures in one go instead.

MOH will announce the revised effective date soon.

Changes initially expected from 25 Feb

Previously, some of the changes Singaporean could look forward to from 25 Feb were:

Households can have 5 visitors at one time instead of 5 visitors per day

Workplace social gatherings with up to 5 people can go on

Size limits for events, such as religious services and wedding receptions, to be lifted

Resumption of team sports.

There were also adjustments to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for unvaccinated children aged 12 and below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.