Covid-19 Patients Reminded Not To Rush To Hospitals If They Have Mild Symptoms

With the Omicron wave upon us, our daily Covid-19 cases have soared to record highs over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday (22 Feb), Singapore reported a record 26,032 new cases—nearly 7,000 more than the previous high of 19,420.

MOH took the opportunity to remind Singaporeans not to rush to a hospital for non-emergency conditions.

Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC) will also be extending their opening hours over the coming weeks to spread out the patient load at private clinics.

Singapore reports 26,032 new cases on 22 Feb

On Tuesday (22 Feb), MOH reported 26,032 new cases, comprising:

22,635 local ART cases

3,096 local PCR cases

231 imported PCR cases

70 imported ART cases

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a single day, far surpassing the previous high of 19,420 a week ago.

To put things into perspective, about 4.2% of the 622,293 total cases in Singapore thus far were reported on 22 Feb alone.

4 new casualties succumbed to their infections. Meanwhile, our weekly infection growth rate remained relatively stable at 1.57.

As of 22 Feb, 1,608 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, including 190 and 46 who require oxygen treatment and ICU care.

Source

Public should not rush to A&E at hospitals unless they have emergency

On the same day, MOH issued a plea, reminding Singaporeans to do their part to protect our healthcare system.

Our hospitals, polyclinics, and GP clinics are currently “very busy”. Healthcare workers are also facing severe pressure.

According to the health ministry, the recent surge in cases has given rise to 2 issues:

A rise in demand for hospital beds

An increase of patients with no or mild symptoms visiting healthcare institutions for ARTs

MOH will implement a multi-pronged approach to tackle the first issue:

efforts to ramp up hospital capacity

right-siting patients at Covid-19 Treatment Facilities

spreading the patient load to private hospitals.

MOH had also adjusted the health protocols to allow more patients to recover at home.

Despite our healthcare institution being strained, MOH said the number of patients requiring oxygen treatment and ICU “is not high”.

As for the 2nd problem, MOH reminds employers not to insist on employees who tested Covid-positive to produce an MC or recovery memo.

Additionally, employers should remind their staff to isolate and recover at home if they have mild symptoms or are at low risk.

Members of the public are also encouraged not to rush down to A&E departments unless they’re having an emergency.

Those with non-emergency conditions may instead find themselves directed to other clinics for further assessment.

PHPCs will have operating hours extended from 25 Feb-10 Mar

From 25 Feb-10 Mar, PHPCs will also have their operating hours extended to deal with the patient load at private clinics:

Weekday nights: up to 11pm

Weekend afternoons: 2-5pm

Weekend nights: up to 11pm

You can find your nearest PHPC here.

Visitors may also visit selected polyclinics on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings for medical consultation.

Heed MOH’s advice to protect Singapore’s healthcare system

The record number of daily cases is worrisome, and the authorities have had to make multiple adjustments to manage the workload at healthcare facilities better.

We hope employers and members of the public will cooperate with MOH’s advice and do their part to protect our healthcare system.

With everyone’s cooperation, we have faith that the current wave of cases will pass soon and that our healthcare system will remain adequately functional to care for those who need it most.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.