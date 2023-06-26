Beyoncé Wishes S’porean Comedian Hirzi Happy Birthday After Seeing His Sign At Frankfurt Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hirzi Receives Birthday Wish From Beyoncé At Frankfurt Concert

Many people would treat themselves to a concert by their favourite artist on their birthdays. Some would even make posters saying it is their birthday, hoping their idols can see it.

However, how many can say their idols saw it and wished them a happy birthday? And not just any artist — but Beyoncé, of all people?

Well, this recently happened to Singaporean content creator and comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie. He was at a Beyoncé concert on his 34th birthday when Queen Bey noticed his sign and wished him happy birthday from the stage.

Hirzi held up sign saying it’s his birthday at Beyoncé concert

Hirzi, who turned 34 on 24 June, shared this surreal moment in an Instagram post on Sunday (25 June).

According to the post, this happened at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Frankfurt, Germany.

He attended the concert sporting a sparkly cut-out top, a pair of long silver trousers, and silver sneakers. He also wore a neon headband, sunglasses, and some layered necklaces.

Hirzi also held a sign saying, “FROM SINGAPORE IT’S MY BIRTHDAY.”

Queen Bey noticed his sign & wished him onstage

The accompanying video showed Beyoncé looking over in Hirzi’s direction and wishing him a happy birthday while the crowd cheers.

He seemingly could not contain his excitement as he shouted back, “Oh my God!”

In the captions, he wrote, “And on his 34th, the queen personally wishes him. Starting 34 like this. ”

“And Happy National Treasure Day to everyone else,” he added, in his signature style of deadpan humour.

Friends & peers equally excited about the surreal moment

Many of Hirzi’s peers shared his joy towards this special moment in the comments.

One of them is music artist Sandra Riley Tang, who was equally freaked out. She also wished the comedian “Happy Hirzi Day”.

Content creator Luke Chan also chimed in, saying he would have passed away on the spot if he had been in Hirzi’s position.

YouTuber Aiken Chia echoed similar sentiments, jokingly saying that there is nothing else Hirzi has to live for.

And, of course, Hirzi’s long-time friend and collaborator Munah Bagharib simply commented, “OMG AMINNNN”.

Indeed, Hirzi’s 34th birthday has been blessed — by none other than Queen Bey herself.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hirzi Zulkiflie on Instagram.