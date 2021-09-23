Hodlnaut Offers Up To 12.73% Interest When You Invest In Crypto

Digital currencies are all the rage right now. Even if you aren’t actively dabbling in investments, you would have heard of terms like ‘cryptocurrency’, ‘bitcoin’, and even the infamously cute ‘dogecoin’ by now.

So what’s all the fuss about? Well, think of cryptocurrencies as a stock on the market. On some days, a dollar may be worth ten, and on other days, it’ll be worth 20 cents. The only thing is that the changes aren’t affected by real-world tragedies like the pandemic as much.

Source

Sounds exciting, but where do you start? That’s where Hodlnaut comes in, with a financial platform offering some of the highest interest rates in the cryptocurrency market to help offset the losses you may face elsewhere.

If you happen to be in need of some extra dollars, investing with Hodlnaut helps you build a passive income stream that you can rely on when times get tough.

After all, having different sources of income is more important now than ever and as working adults, making the money we earn count is a top priority.

Instead of letting your money sit idle, simply park your cryptocurrencies on their platform, and together with their market-high interest rates, watch your crypto grow.

If you’re new to the scene, here’s why having a passive source of income doesn’t have to be a pipedream anymore.

Earn up to 7.46% interest rates on Bitcoin with Hodlnaut

For beginners, investments seem like a scary proposition. After all, it’s your hard-earned money that’s being used here.

Some of the most common questions asked when it comes to investing are, “Is it safe? How much can I earn in a year?”

To address those concerns, Hodlnaut uses bank-like security protocols and safety measures to ensure customer funds are kept safe at all times.

They also boast some of the highest interest rates in the market, such as 7.46% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on Bitcoin. For some context, other platforms only offer a 0.5 % interest rate.

Source

These high interest rates are only made possible by repurposing their assets and lending them to established and vetted financial institutions that pay interest rates.

While it’s important to have your savings available to you in case of emergencies, having most of your savings cooped up in a savings account that only offers a 0.05% interest rate sounds like a wasted opportunity.

Get paid every Monday after transferring crypto

While anything remotely to do with adulting may tend to entail complex admin processes, setting up a crypto wallet on Hodlnaut is as simple as making a PayNow transfer.

Just transfer the cryptocurrency of your choice and the interest rates will start to take effect.

As time passes, the interest you collect will be compounded. You’ll eventually be earning the amount you’ve accumulated by Monday, so you can say goodbye to your Monday Blues.

Image courtesy of Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut also offers a preferred interest payout feature, which allows users to earn interest in the crypto asset of their choice from the 6 supported coins:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

US Dollar Coin (USDC)

Dai (DAI)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Source

With the benefit of great flexibility, you can enjoy interest rates of up to 12.73% via currencies like Tether (USDT) and U.S. Stable Coin (USDC).

Be an affiliate & invest on the go with the iOS App

If that does not sound convenient enough, they’ve even streamlined the whole process for you and brought the whole Hodlnaut experience to an iOS app.

Boasting all the functionality of the website in a compact platform, the app makes managing your crypto holdings extremely convenient.

With a few swipes on the phone, you can deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies on the fly, much like how you pay friends back after they belanja you to lunch.

Jio your friends and family by sharing the referral link which you’ll get upon registration and earn 10% commission from each of their interests.

On top of that, you can also join Hodlnaut‘s Upsized User Referral Programme which lets you earn 40 USDC for the first active user you refer. Subsequent referees up to 50 will get you 20 USDC each.

To be clear, an active user has to pass the KYC verification process and deposit US$1,000 in a single transaction as their first deposit or 1 week from the first deposit.

If you’re keen to earn your keep in USDC, the programme ends at 2359 on 22 Oct, so make sure to sign up soon.

Source

Along with the S$27 (US$20) signup bonus that comes with the first S$1,351 (US$1,000) deposit, your investments won’t be your only source of passive income. Just be sure to make the deposit in a single transaction as your first deposit or within 1 week from the first deposit to score the bonus.

Whether you have some financial knowledge or are a complete rookie, Hodlnaut makes entering the crypto scene fairly easy. Have a go at their web app here and check out the user-friendly interface.

Otherwise, you can learn more about Hodlnaut via their website, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

Start collecting passive income to boost your savings

There’s only so much you can earn in a day and as important as it is to work hard, it’s also important to work smart.

So while you hustle hard on your next endeavour, you can have peace of mind knowing that some of the money you’ve earned is also working hard via your investments.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to and does not constitute financial advice or investment advice.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Hodlnaut.

Featured images by MS News.