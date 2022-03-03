HOKA Store In Takashimaya Has Shoes, Apparel & Accessories

Shedding some pounds after binging on CNY treats is not an easy feat for those of us who haven’t been exercising regularly. Plus, a kilometre can feel much further when your foot stings with every step.

If your shoes don’t have the right cushioning for running, you could injure yourself, which would leave you limping your way back home.

It’s hard to go the distance when your feet can’t support your fitness aspirations, but this new brick-and-mortar store in Orchard may have the gear to equip you for success.

Fitness brand HOKA has opened a new brand store at Takashimaya’s Sports Department on level 4, filled with exclusive HOKA footwear, apparel, and accessories collection.

Picking the right pair of running shoes can be tricky, especially if we want to find the ones that are light on our feet while providing the comfort we need.

With that in mind, you’ll be pleased to know that HOKA is dropping a lightweight running shoe that aims to boost performance and comfort.

HOKA Carbon X 3 for running & premium performance

“New year, new me” is the mantra stuck in our heads while we scroll through #fitspo goals and like photos of influencers with lean and fit figures.

Sadly, letting our feet hit the ground thousands of times while absorbing high stresses and strains makes a 5K run much harder than it needs to be. The good news is this glowing pair of HOKA Carbon X 3 shoes is ready to come to your rescue.

At first glance, you’ll be enamoured with the shoes’ striking orange upper and white midsole adorned with thick diagonal lines.

Built with the combination of a responsive cushion and carbon fibre plate for extra propulsion, the Carbon X 3 lets endurance runners squeeze in those extra miles.

Thanks to the Carbon X 3’s unique combination of a carbon-supported insole and sock-like upper, you’ll be able to finish more laps as your soles have ample cushioning.

Maybe you can even join a marathon as your next goal!

Imagining yourself looking and feeling your best for what’s to come in 2022 can be a powerful motivation to get on the grind. And with this reliable pair, tired and achy feet will no longer deter you from racing towards your goals.

HOKA Store in Takashimaya offers a variety of shoes & apparel

While you’ve come across thousands of fitness stores, you’ll rarely find one that has a specific goal in mind—making running easier.

Located in Takashimaya’s Sports Department on level 4, HOKA’s new outlet offers an extensive collection of racing shoes and apparel that will elevate your training to the next level.

Picky shoppers can find performance running and training shoes with various designs and colour combinations to choose from.

Each pair promises maximum cushion and supreme stability for your jogging or gym sessions, whatever your pick may be.

In our hot and humid country, one can never have too many shirts and tops made with soft and breathable fabric. As we exit the monsoon season, you may want to stock up on some HOKA shirts so you won’t be dripping in sweat when you’re relaxing at home or commuting to the nearest mall.

One school of thought among runners is that the action helps clear the mind. So to keep complete focus on the run, we could rock a hat to keep the distractions of sweat and the elements away.

Free HOKA shoe bag with every Carbon X 3 purchase till 13 Mar

Taking good care of your possessions ensures they last a long time. So to make things more convenient for runners-to-be, HOKA is also giving away a free shoe bag worth $39 for every pair of HOKA Carbon X 3 purchased until 13 Mar.

Proud shoppers can also flaunt their new kicks on social media by tagging #HokaSG or #timetofly.

The new HOKA outlet at Takashimaya’s Sports Department branch on level 4 is at the bustling shopping precinct of Orchard, making it a convenient stop for anyone in town.

HOKA Takashimaya Outlet

Address: 391A Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: 10 am – 9.30 pm (Daily)

Website: HOKA

To stay in the loop, you can also check out their website or the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram of HOKA Singapore.

Achieve fitness goals with the right running shoes

Running is easily one of the best ways to shed off all the carbs you gained after chucking ingredients into all those hotpots.

However, pushing your feet to conquer a long distance can lead to bruises and even injuries if you’re not careful.

So getting the right equipment is equally important as sticking to a solid routine. With the proper training and discipline, we may finally get closer to achieving our dream bod.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with HOKA.

Featured image courtesy of HOKA.