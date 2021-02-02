Tiong Bahru Shop Sells CNY Snacks For $4.50 Per Jar

Singaporeans who are celebrating Chinese New Year may be doing some last-minute scrambling for goodies to offer family and friends at home.

A stall at Tiong Bahru is selling jars of them at affordable prices, with snacks like arrowhead chips going for $4.50 a jar.

For those who are looking to buy in bulk, 4 for $10 deals can be found for various snacks.

Fruit wholesaler sells affordable CNY snacks

In a Facebook post on Monday (1 Feb), a netizen shared pictures of CNY goodies sold at fruit wholesaler Lao Sin Kian Choon.

Jars containing various CNY goodies can be seen laid out around the shop.

Snacks such as pineapple tarts and kueh bangkit are being sold at affordable rates of 4 jars for $10 — which works out to $2.50 a jar.

Should you be one of those who prefers savoury crisps, arrowhead chips are being sold at $4.50 per jar.

They look to be filled to the brim, so you don’t have to worry about pockets of air like those in bags of potato chips.

The netizen herself brought back a sizeable haul of multi-coloured love letters, crab stick snacks and arrowhead chips.

Looks like someone is all prepped for the festivities.

Tiong Bahru residents are in luck

Those who live near Tiong Bahru can say ‘Huat ah’ as Lao Sin Kian Choon is situated opposite Tiong Bahru Plaza.

The stall is also a fruit wholesaler, so you can help yourself to some healthier snacks to offset the CNY goodies as well.

Here’s some help in getting there:

Lao Sin Kian Choon



Address: 18 Jln Membina, #01-08, Singapore 16401

Opening hours: 8.30am-8pm (Monday-Friday), 8.30am-7.30pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Nearest MRT station: Tiong Bahru

Stock up on CNY snacks

Those looking to cop a variety of CNY snacks at affordable prices can head down to Lao Sin Kian Choon to do so before the long weekend arrives.

However, with CNY around the corner, we are not sure how long the snacks will be sticking around for.

Do you know of any hidden gems selling festive goodies? Share your lobang with us in the comments.

